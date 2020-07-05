During COVID-19, there are many changes happening regarding health insurance and benefits that are important to know. The State Health Insurance Program, also known as SHIP, is available by phone or email to assist with insurance questions.
SHIP is a free health benefits counseling service for Medicare beneficiaries and their families or caregivers. SHIP’s mission is to educate, advocate, counsel and empower people to make informed health care benefit decisions.
SHIP is an independent program funded by state and federal agencies and is not affiliated with the insurance industry.
SHIP counseling is free of charge and provides free one-on-one counseling by telephone, email or in person (when able to resume in-person services) to Medicare beneficiaries.
SHIP provides presentations to community groups, printed and informational materials and referrals to other agencies.
Those living in McCracken, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman or Marshall counties and would like to learn more about SHIP may schedule an appointment or schedule a group presentation by calling Jennifer Morris at 800-866-4213 or 270-247-9426.
