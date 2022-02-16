Heady looks back on 21 years with West McCracken Water District

Benny Heady remembers when crews were first installing the water main in west McCracken County back in the 1960s. He and his friends would ride their bikes to the stores and pick up drinks for the water crewmen, and the crewmen would buy Heady and the other kids items from the store in return.
Heady has lived in the county all of his life, and, in 2000, was brought on to serve on the same West McCracken Water District he saw the start of. Heady served on the West McCracken Water District Board of Directors for 21 years until the district was officially merged with Paducah Water on Feb. 4. McCracken County Fiscal Court voted to dissolve the West McCracken Water District at Monday’s meeting, the last step in officially merging the two entities.
“I’ve always enjoyed serving my community and working with the people in this community. It’s been a great run,” Heady said. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
Before the West McCracken Water District main line was installed, Heady said all of the homes in that portion of the county were on wells. That caused some issues with the cleanliness of the water supply available to the homes. Heady said his home had a bad water supply because of some of the chemicals that were in the ground near his home.
Heady said when his father learned that they would be getting city water through the West McCracken Water District, his father was “tickled to death.”
Around 2000, Heady started his 20-plus year term with the West McCracken Water District Board serving as the board’s secretary. Throughout his time, he worked his way up to the rank of chairman of the board.
Heady said since the water district’s inception, it bought water wholesale from Paducah Water at a reduced rate and supplied it to its customer base, which grew to serve over 1,500 homes by the time the district merged with Paducah Water.
Throughout his time on the board, Heady said he has seen the highs and lows of the system.
“I have seen the time where we were just barely making it, just barely making enough money to keep the business running. And of course, now we are in just financial shape, so I am glad we have come from barely making it to operating, as we say, in the black,” Heady said.
Heady said Judge-Executive Craig Clymer brought information to Heady and the other board members that showed showing that merging with Paducah Water would help bring more industries and companies into the county and bring significant savings to the West McCracken customers. No one on the West McCracken Water District Board wanted to stand in the way of savings or in the way of jobs coming into the county, Heady said.
“”Everybody wants to help the county. Everyone wants to see more jobs come in, good jobs come in. I think it’s a plus-plus either way,” Heady said.
Clymer commended Heady’s 21 years of service on the board of directors.
“It’s guys like him that make the community great,” Clymer said.
Heady said he is still a plumber, and said he is a proud member of Plumbers and Steamers Local Union 184. While his time with the West McCracken Water District has come to a close, Heady said he still has plenty to do, highlighting his service as president of the West McCracken Fire District, but has also taken some time to do some traveling over the last couple of weeks.
