The Graves County Office of Emergency Management will test its tornado sirens at noon today (Thursday).
Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner said the test was being done to determine if any of the remaining nine sirens were damaged following the Dec. 10 tornado, as two sirens were severely damaged by that storm.
“We usually test them on the first Saturday of every month,” Warner said. “We did have two that were damaged by the storm, so we’re going to go ahead and test the rest of them. We have nine that are still, hopefully, operating, so we’re going to go make sure that they’re working.
“…I know that we will have some people with anxiety issues with hearing them, but we’ve got to test them to make sure they’re there and working in case something else happens.”
Warner said another reason the sirens would not be tested on Saturday was the forecast of inclement weather that day.
“(The two damaged sirens) are completely gone,” she said. “One of them was located at City Hall, and one was actually by the candle factory. “
Warner added that the county would be able to replace those sirens.
Those with questions or wanting to confirm it’s just a siren test may call the hotline number, 270-727-5114. The test will take about 10 minutes to complete.
