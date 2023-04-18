Paducah Independent Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said shipping issues delayed the new Head Start building.
“We’re dealing with a supply chain issue,” Shively said at Monday’s school board meeting. “It’s not anything to do with subcontractors — just supply chain. We were hoping to start school with the new building, but we’re hoping we’ll be able to move into the building in the fall at some point.”
In other business, Assistant Superintendent Will Black showed a slight uptick for 2023 junior ACT scores — 18.4, 18.2 in 2019-20 and 18.1 in 2021.
“The all-time best we’re trying to get back to is 19.7. That’s where we were in 2016,” Black said. “I’m confident we will. Math was affected more than any other subject by the pandemic, so we’re working to close the gap around that.”
Paducah Head Start Director Kristy Lewis said preschool screening for the 2023-24 year is 8 a.m. to noon Friday, April 28 and same times Friday, May 5.
Lewis said the screening days “allow us to find perspective, so preschool students can enroll with us. We can share with families the importance of preschool and getting enrolled.”
Lewis said, from a recent conference, the national average for students affected by parental incarceration is five%.
“When we looked at our children, that number was 20%,” Lewis said. “The need for our social workers and our family-support staff just increases that much.”
The board approved Head Start building and Soccer Complex project change orders, as well as a cost-of-living adjustment for Head Start staff and a new bilingual instructional assistant position.
Students on the Bobby L. Jones Future School Board Members Program helped facilitate Monday’s meeting. Jones, who died in 2003, served on the Paducah Board of Education for 11 years and worked in the city’s facilities maintenance department.
- Jayda Reed and CoryOn Brooks, Paducah Tilghman High School;
- Isabela De La Rose and Semaj Blanding, Paducah Middle School;
- Elijah Bedeau, Ali Warmath, Clark Elementary School;
- Maliyah Shannon and Jeffrey Lamb, Morgan Elementary School;
- Leal Clutts and Londyn Wilson, McNabb Elementary School.
