MURRAY
When Joey Adair attended the visitation for Jody Cash last week, he introduced himself as one of Cash’s best friends, if not his best.
That bubble burst in short order.
“Come to find out, he has a thousand best friends,” Adair said, speaking Saturday at Cash’s memorial service in Murray State University’s CFSB center.
Law enforcement officials from local, state and federal agencies, some well outside Kentucky, attended the service, and led the procession from the university to Murray City Cemetery, where Cash’s casket was escorted to a mausoleum in a horse-drawn caisson.
Cash, 44, was killed last Monday in an incident outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office that also left a suspect dead, according to Kentucky State Police.
At the beginning of the memorial service, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent read the Kentucky State Police Trooper’s Creed, which concludes “I have cried, loved and hoped, but most of all, have honored my commitment to serve and protect, for which I have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the name of service above self. I am a Kentucky State Trooper.”
“And so Jody Cash will be forever,” said Kent, who also previously worked as a state trooper.
Cash began his career with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, before joining the Murray State University Police. From there, he worked for Kentucky State Police, retiring as a sergeant before joining the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office then the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
Adair, Cash’s Sunday School teacher, illustrated Cash’s life, through various text conversations, as a man who loved humor, loved his family and loved serving others.
After informing the attendees that it would be “a disservice” to Cash not to laugh, Adair drew plenty of chuckles when he referenced a Christmas party where Cash had shown up in striped tights and a gaudy sweater featuring an image of Santa Claus on the toilet.
Cash’s description of himself? “Sexiest elf alive.”
Adair referenced frequent loving messages between Cash and his wife, Michelle, and his propensity to ask for prayer for anyone he knew what having difficulty.
He said Cash had also helped Adair’s family personally when they dealt with the recent death of a son. And he noted that Cash had been pursuing a master’s degree in counseling with the goal of helping other officers in dealing with trauma.
“He loved to work. He hurt when it was supposed to hurt, and he cared for those around him.”
Adair said Cash’s heart was particularly on display after the January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School.
“He went into that community and he engulfed it with his arms,” Adair said.
“He loved our local schools. He was always caring for our kids. He was always there to serve.”
Louisville-based nonprofit Supporting Heroes coordinated the honor guard portions of the ceremony.
Executive Director Eric Johnson said the organization serves Kentucky, Missouri and Indiana and responds to duty-related deaths of first responders, helping families financially and coordinating portions of their memorial services.
“I knew Jody. This one was a little bit personal,” Johnson said Monday.
Johnson said he was inspired by the compassion Cash showed when responding to tragedies, including the March 2018 death of Hickman Police Officer Rodney Smith, who drowned after his vehicle was swept away in a flood.
When Johnson arrived at the scene, Cash had already helped move Smith’s family to a local church out of harm’s way.
“I know what a guy he was and how much he cared about others,” Johnson said.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess, who serves as the public affairs officer for Post 1 in Mayfield, said Monday that Cash was her first field training officer when she joined the force six years ago.
“He was a public affairs officer before me as well, and I reached out to him on numerous occasions for guidance.”
“He was everybody’s best friend,” Burgess said.
“He was your best friend and he was there no matter why you needed him or when you needed him.”
