Hazmat team called to Baptist Health Paducah

The Haz-Mat 1 hazardous materials regional response team based in Paducah was called to Baptist Health Paducah hospital about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
According to hospital administrators, an ammonia-like odor was reported by staff in the surgery department of the hospital.
“Patients and staff were evacuated from the affected areas while the Paducah Fire Department conducted an investigation alongside the hospital’s engineering department,” according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon by the hospital.
“Based on their findings, the odor is a result of a boiler issue that was activated by the steam sterilizer in the operating room. All areas of the hospital are clear and operational.”
No injuries were reported.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.