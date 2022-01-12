Hazmat team called to Baptist Health Paducah

The Haz-Mat 1 hazardous materials regional response team went to Baptist Health Paducah on Tuesday morning after an ammonia-like odor was detected in the hospital’s surgery department. The area was evacuated immediately and the incident was resolved.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Haz-Mat 1 hazardous materials regional response team based in Paducah was called to Baptist Health Paducah hospital about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

According to hospital administrators, an ammonia-like odor was reported by staff in the surgery department of the hospital.

“Patients and staff were evacuated from the affected areas while the Paducah Fire Department conducted an investigation alongside the hospital’s engineering department,” according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon by the hospital.

“Based on their findings, the odor is a result of a boiler issue that was activated by the steam sterilizer in the operating room. All areas of the hospital are clear and operational.”

No injuries were reported.

