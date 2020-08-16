WPSD Local 6 and Paducah Sun General Sales Manager John Mann announces the return of Kyle Hayden as a senior marketing consultant for WPSD, The Paducah Sun, POSH Magazine and all digital platforms, effective Sept. 8.
Hayden worked as an account executive at WPSD from 2010 to 2016 before accepting a promotion to local sales manager.
During her tenure in that role, her marketing team achieved several firsts, including leading WPSD and the Paducah Sun into the event business by selling out The Big Boy Toy Expo and The Posh Home and Garden Show.
Hayden left WPSD in October 2019 to spend more time with family while joining Performance Food Services as a sales representative.
“I’m returning for two reasons. One, the satisfaction I felt working one-on-one with customers to help launch new products, grow their market share, and best of all, keep client’s doors through successful multi-platform campaigns,” Hayden said.
“And second, my family. I have more flexibility to structure my day serving as a consultant rather than as a manager. Right now, this opportunity seems to best fit my family’s needs, and I’m very appreciative to be welcomed back.”
