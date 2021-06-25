Monica Hayden was selected to become the next director of the St. Mary School System, effective July 6.
Hayden succeeds Eleanor Spry, who retired after eight years as the system director.
Hayden is a native of California, but she and her husband recently relocated to Fancy Farm, where he grew up.
Hayden has been a Catholic educator and administrator for 17 years. She has 10 years of classroom teaching experience and seven years as a principal.
She has a strong background in curriculum development and academic principles, and an understanding of the importance of fundraising and sound budgeting.
Hayden has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering through the California State University system. After 11 years as an engineer, she chose to pursue her desire to teach. She went on to earn her master of arts degree in education and Catholic school administration from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
“It was immediately clear that Mrs. Hayden has a deep and personal understanding of Catholic education,” said David Kessler, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Owensboro. “Her engineering background, coupled with her career in education, gives her a unique perspective as we continue to move the St. Mary School System forward.”
Hayden previously served at Saint Irenaeus Parish School in Cypress, California, from 2013 to 2020 and at Saint Joachim Catholic School in Costa Mesa, California, from 2003 to 2013.
