BAYOU
The “Bayou Bluff Bales” attraction returned this fall, as a Livingston County family set up decorated hay bales again for people to enjoy and to collect donations for a good cause.
“We wanted to do it again this year because it was so successful last year,” said Sonya Williams, who serves as Livingston County Clerk.
“We live in a little town. We joke, ‘population is 18,’ but it’s just incredible that in this little town — it’s not even a town anymore — that people came up here to see these hay bale creations.”
Bayou Bluff Bales collected $1,153.55 and more than 500 cans during its first year for the Livingston County Helping Hands Food Pantry in Smithland. The public is welcome to visit the hay bales and, if people choose to, they can leave monetary donations in a lock box at the small shack by the hay bales or place canned goods in a washtub there.
“It was wonderful,” Detra Coley, secretary of Helping Hands’ Board of Directors, told The Sun. “Last year, they donated over $1,100 and I’ve forgotten how many pounds of food, but it was an ungodly amount of food that they collected too.”
Coley explained that it helps with the organization’s stockpile, noting that donations are low after Christmas. She’s glad it’s happening again this year.
“We just had ‘Cram the Cruiser’ and that brought in, I don’t know, over 700 pounds and now this, so it’s going to be a great help,” she added.
The Williams family have several hay bale decorations for the second annual display, which include pumpkins set up in an old truck by the entrance, a Statue of Liberty homage with a “God Bless USA” message, a black cat, a spider, a witch, Frankenstein’s monster, a scarecrow wearing a surgical mask, and three of Gru’s minions from the “Despicable Me” film franchise.
“We really do try to have hay bales that will hit each age group,” Sonya Williams said, sharing that the Statue of Liberty was her personal favorite.
Michael Williams, who works for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, explained the hay bales are borrowed from the family’s neighbors and it took two full weekends to put them in place and spray paint them all. He’s also planning to create a Dolly, or “Doll-Hay,” Parton hay bale too.
“Enjoy the bales and bring a donation, if they feel led to do so, to help the community out,” he encourages.
The display opened Oct. 2 and it’s already attracted visitors, including Marion resident Kody Collins, who went Thursday afternoon and checked out the hay bales with her young children and friend, Medara Marshall. Collins said she wanted to get out and experience something new.
“I haven’t ever done it,” she said. “I’ve seen people post the pictures of the bales and kind of wanted to experience them.”
Some visitors have left donations and signed the guest book, which is hidden in a mail box at the donation shack. It’s had people from area communities, including Paducah, Marion, Princeton, Ledbetter and Benton, said 12-year-old Drew Williams, who spent time posing for hay bale photos with his 11-year-old brother, Ty Williams.
“It’s always just kind of fun to make them,” he said. “That’s really the fun part.
“We’ve been doing this ever since I was a little kid. Of course, we haven’t (always) done the donations and everything, but we started with just like a simple pumpkin and then we did more and more. I think one time he did a snowman for Christmas and then after that, we just got bigger and bigger and, eventually, Sonya decided that we could maybe do something with it.”
Bayou Bluff Bales, located at 741 McMurray Road in Livingston County, is open for the public between the hours of sunrise and sunrise. It will run through Nov. 2 and it’s part of the Livingston County Bale Trail, which features a route with many displays in the local community.
Visitors can find updates on its Facebook page and can also check out the Livingston County KY Bale Trail’s page for a map of other hay bale stops.
