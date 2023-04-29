PADNWS-04-29-23 HAWKS DENTISTRY - PHOTO

Hawks Family Dentistry’s Mayfield office reopened in mid-February of this year after moving locations in Mayfield. Pictured from left to right: Dr. Michael Hawks, Dr. Victoria Graves and Dr. Corbin Hawks.

 Photo provided

Hawks Family Dentistry recently reopened in mid-February after the December 2021 tornado demolished its Mayfield office, and its new office is located at 720 S. 7th St., across from Mayfield Middle School.

When the Hawks family inspected the damage done to the former building, they realized it was beyond repair, and they needed more space. Dr. Michael Hawks ended up buying and remodeling a vacant building built in the 1970s, from Dr. Mack Reynolds. Hawks admitted that getting his office up and running after renovating his new space took longer than he originally thought.

