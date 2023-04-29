Hawks Family Dentistry recently reopened in mid-February after the December 2021 tornado demolished its Mayfield office, and its new office is located at 720 S. 7th St., across from Mayfield Middle School.
When the Hawks family inspected the damage done to the former building, they realized it was beyond repair, and they needed more space. Dr. Michael Hawks ended up buying and remodeling a vacant building built in the 1970s, from Dr. Mack Reynolds. Hawks admitted that getting his office up and running after renovating his new space took longer than he originally thought.
“Of course, this was right after COVID. The supply chain was down. We waited eight months on getting the equipment here,” Michael Hawks said.
Both Michael Hawks and his son, Dr. Corbin Hawks, remember where they were when the tornado hit. Michael Hawks was in the Fulton area at the time, he said, “I didn’t know how bad it was until the next morning. I came into town, I knew it was going to wreak some havoc on our office. Maybe only a couple limbs down or a window out.”
“I didn’t recognize the town as I drove into it that morning in the daylight. I flipped out my camera and just started taking video and drove down the street, not even knowing where I was. I couldn’t find the post office where I normally turn. It was unbelievable, I got to my building finally and I just could not believe it, the damage that was done.”
Michael Hawks said he and his team salvaged as much equipment as they could from the wrecked building, and put it into storage until they could find another place to practice dentistry. They salvaged several pieces of equipment, including a CEREC machine, which is a machine that takes a 3D scan of your tooth and sends the scans to the lab to make a crown.
Michael Hawks especially wanted to come back to practice in Mayfield because of his connection with the town.
“I’ve had a connection with Mayfield my entire life. I’ve had aunts and uncles that lived here as a kid,” he said. “I would go to the skating rink. Once I established my practice over the years, there was no way that I wasn’t coming back to Mayfield. That was a given. It just was a matter of where, and how long it would take.”
He’s originally from Fulton, graduated from the local high school and went to the University of Kentucky for undergraduate study. He received his DMD from the dental school at UK. In 1985, he went back to Fulton to practice dentistry.
“(Dr.) Donald (Dowdy) had recently closed his practice, and he couldn’t find anyone to take over. I asked him about doing some advertising. He just told me to come and open the practice back up and get it going,” Michael Hawks said.
In 2014, he took over Dowdy’s dental practice, and waited for his son, Dr. Corbin Hawks, to graduate dental school.
His two sons, Corbin and Harrison, both were raised around their father’s dentistry office, “running up and down the halls, Corbin was always more serious, more focused, more oriented toward biology and the sciences. My younger son, (Harrison) was more business-oriented, a people person.”
Michael Hawks said Corbin was always going to go into the medical field or into the dentistry field.
“I was working in the lab, drawing blood, doing phlebotomy. I learned that the hospital never sleeps. There’s someone there nights, weekends, holidays. I worked more than my Dad did that summer. I then thought, well, maybe dental school might not be such a bad gig,” Corbin Hawks said.
Corbin Hawks went to UK, and received an undergraduate degree in Agricultural Biotechnology from UK in 2013, and received his DMD at UK in 2017. Since Corbin Hawks was trained to do the most recent advancements in dentistry, he takes the lead in implants, replacing teeth and inserting dentures. Corbin has practiced with his father for the last five years since he graduated from dental school.
“It’s been really good, working and learning new things underneath his wing. He’s been really helpful with everything,” Corbin Hawks said. “I’m glad to finally be back, and up and running with our nice new equipment, so we can begin taking care of everybody again.”
Michael Hawks added, “We want to brighten this little corner up, and we’re here to do good work. That’s the main thing. We’re here to take care of people.”
The third practicing dentist at Hawks Family Dentistry is Dr. Victoria Graves from Jackson, Tennessee. She joined the dentistry in July 2022. She received a dentistry degree at the University of Tennessee in Memphis in May 2022. The practice has locations in Mayfield and South Fulton, Tennessee.
“We’ve (Graves and her husband) always wanted to live in a smaller town were we would be involved with the community,” Graves said. “In Fulton and in Mayfield, the town is small enough that you get to know the patients and form relationships. You get to see families, kids, a little bit of everything. That’s been one of the highlights of working with the Hawks.”
“It’s been great being back in Mayfield. Everyone’s been really supportive. A lot of our regular Mayfield patients made the trip to South Fulton, while we were closed, so everyone’s been really patient with us and very supportive of us as we’ve reopened back in Mayfield. It’s been really nice.”
