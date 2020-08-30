Harry Baker, 89, of Paducah, passed away at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Harry was a long-time member of the Margaret Hank Memorial Cumberland Presbyterian Church, that is now the Grace Covenant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served on various boards and committees. Harry was a 1950 graduate of Butler High School in Princeton, Kentucky and was a veteran of the United State Air Force. He enjoyed horses and attended many horse shows through the years.
Survivors include one son, Michael D .Baker of Show Low, AZ; one daughter, Paula Bell and husband, Brian of Paducah; six grandchildren, Reese A. Bell, Jesse D. Baker, Haley Bonnell, Kristina Baker (Luke) Johnson, Devon Baker, Toni (Zack) Seff, one great-grandchild , Addyson Johnson.
Preceding in death was his wife, Katie Womble Baker; one son, Scott E. Baker; parents, Mark Smith Baker & Effie Ellen Riddick Baker, one grandson, Johnathan Dean Baker; three brothers, Sam Baker, Bob Baker and Clyde Baker.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Joe Vance officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Monday August 31, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Covenant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1526 Park Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facilities at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs From Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
