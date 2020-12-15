LEDBETTER — Harry M. “Mike” Coovert, 73, of Ledbetter, passed away at 6:33 a.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Edmonds Coovert; two children, Deanna Beth Harper and husband Brian of Calvert City, Michael Scott Coovert of Paducah; two stepchildren, Ralph Chambers of Ledbetter, Ronda Chambers of Ledbetter; two sisters, Sharon Wood and husband Don of Reidland; Connie Hultman and husband Greg of Naples, Florida; one brother, Nick Coovert and life partner Justin Brown of Reidland; two grandchildren, Weston Harper, MacKenzie Harper; two nephews, Don Allen Wood and David Aaron Wood.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry W. and Dorthy Vick Coovert; one sister, Vicky Vaughn.
Mike graduated from Reidland High School Class of 1965 where he played basketball and baseball until he graduated. He then attended college at Murray State University where he graduated with an Associates Degree. After college, he served as a Paducah Police Officer from 1974 to 1995 with Badge #113. After retiring as an officer, Mr. Coovert worked at Westlake Chemical as head of Security for about 10 years.
Mike enjoyed watching basketball and golf. When his good friend, Gary Lee would visit they sometimes would watch a pool tournament or go to Little Castle in Lone Oak for Breakfast. Other than his tremendous love he had for his grandchildren; Mike was also very devoted to his little dog, Kokoa who could be found sitting in his lap most days.
In the last several months he sought, and we know found his salvation.
Mike will be missed by all he loved and by all those who loved him.
A private family graveside service will be held at Edmonds Cemetery in Smithland.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Project Hope Humane Society, 1698 W. 10th Street, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
