A'nniya Harris wants to have a career in a forensic field, and being a PaxtonScholar will help her start her career path on the right foot.
The Paducah Tilghman High School junior is a member of the PaxtonScholars Class XIII.
The PaxtonScholars program is in its 13th year of providing scholarship opportunities to African-American students from McCracken County, benefitting 78 worthy students thus far, serving as a life-changing catalyst in those students’ educational careers.
To help her gain experience in fields that help others, Harris has been volunteering at Morgan Elementary School.
“I am job-shadowing here at Morgan Elementary because I want to be in an industry that helps other people and gives back to the community,” she said. “I thought that coming here and job-shadowing would be a good opportunity.”
Harris said she was “very excited” when she heard that she was one of the six students chosen for this year’s PaxtonScholars program.
“I was glad to be blessed with an opportunity like that,” she said. “Education has always been very important to me, and the fact that I could obtain an award like that was pretty cool.
“I want to do the best that I can to make them proud and use the resources that they have provided me with.”
Harris said that she wants to go into a forensics field after graduation.
“I don’t know exactly what yet,” she said. “Maybe something like psychology. I’ve always wanted to do that. I’ve always liked things like true crime and solving mysteries.
“I’d like to be more of a forensic scientist, more of an investigator or detective or something like that.”
When a PaxtonScholars class is announced, the students receive a laptop computer and a backpack to carry it in. They amass scholarship funds in their junior and senior years of high school based on their grades. PaxtonScholars also receive scholarships during their first two semesters of college, based on their grades.
Harris said she has already used the laptop computer to write papers and do research, and the scholarship funding will help her get into college.
“I want to go to a school in New York, but I’m also looking at areas closer to home so I don’t have to be so far away from family,” she said.
Harris is a Book for Hope ambassador and a member of the Interact Club and Beta Club. She is a student ambassador and a member of Youth LEAD Class XII.
Harris said she would tell her friends who are not yet juniors that applying for the PaxtonScholars program is “a great opportunity.”
“They are very blessed to have it,” she said. “I would also tell them to them do well in school and to always try your best. There are hardships along the way, but you just have to fight your way through it.
“I want to thank them for this opportunity. I am really glad to have it and proud to call myself a PaxtonScholar.”
Harris is the daughter of Lynnette Harris and Arvin Harris.
The PaxtonScholars program is overseen by the McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. MCCCE Inc. began as a nonprofit 501©(3) organization in 2006 as an endowment set up by Fred and Peggy Paxton, who donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help set up the endowment for scholarships for African-American students in Paducah and McCracken County. The scholarships get a dividend out of that every year.
In addition to the PaxtonScholars program, the endowment continues to award scholarships and educational assistance to students who wish to continue their postsecondary educations. The Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund also contributes to support the PaxtonScholars Program.
Fred Paxton was a former chairman of the board and president of Paxton Media Group — which owns The Paducah Sun and WPSD-TV. Fred Paxton was a publisher for The Sun.
