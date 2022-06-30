After over 20 years serving at the helm of the River Discovery Center in downtown Paducah, today marks Julie Harris’s last day serving as the center’s executive director.
She is the center’s first executive director, serving in the role since 2001.
Harris, a Paducah native and Paducah Tilghman alumna, accepted the position in 2001, when the center was then known as the River Heritage Museum. Over her tenure, she oversaw major milestones for the museum such as opening its first public-facing exhibits in 2003, adding a classroom space for educational programming, and starting the center’s largest annual fundraiser, the Dragon Boat Festival, in 2012.
“When you work somewhere for so long, it really becomes a part of who you are,” Harris said.
She originally moved back to Paducah after working 20 years in Atlanta in advertising. Harris and her husband felt moving back to her hometown would be a better place to raise their two children and the hustle and bustle of a big city.
While she never worked in a museum setting prior to accepting the executive director position, Harris said many skills she had from her advertising career transferred over to the executive director role.
However, she still had a lot to learn about running a museum. Harris said she immersed herself in the museum world by networking and attending many museum conferences and seminars.
“I’ve had many wonderful opportunities meeting highly-regarded industry professionals from all over, and brought much of what I learned back to the River Discovery Center,” Harris said.
“I feel very fortunate to have played a role in the museum’s growth and development, and the future is very bright here.”
Coming from the fast-paced, big city advertising world, Harris appreciated the slower pace at the museum, but added that it is always busy, and she was able to do something different at work every day, and work with her small staff to come up with new ideas to help the museum grow.
Exhibits like the working lock-and-dam model, boat simulator, historical exhibits and environmental and nature exhibits have helped to teach the community, especially children, more about the river industry right in Paducah’s backyard, Harris said.
“All of the children who visit here take away a new respect and understanding for how impactful our rivers are, and that it’s so important to our region,” Harris said.
Nathan Rowton, chair of the River Discovery Center Board of Directors, has known Harris for nearly 50 years. Rowton said Harris is an “outstanding person” who has poured a lot of her time over the years to bettering the museum and its mission.
“It was her baby. Everything was very important to her. She wanted to make sure that everything was done with class,” Rowton said. “Honestly, I don’t think the River Discovery Center would be nearly as successful as it has been over the years without Julie’s lead.”
Mary Hammond, Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director and ex-officio River Discovery Center board member, said she admired Harris’s talent, creativity and passion to pursue opportunities to improve the River Discovery Center every day.
“She’s given back to this city she grew up in, and has much to be proud of,” Hammond said.
Jeff Parker was a River Discovery Center board member for six years, and was impressed by Harris’s ability to manage the financials at the River Discovery Center, and to keep the museum on a financially stable path.
“She’s got it to where it is, and her shoes will be hard to fill,” Parker said.
Harris announced her retirement from this role last fall. In March, the River Discovery Center named Polly Brasher, former senior director of education and customer service and founding director of at the Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee, as Harris’s successor. Brasher has been shadowing Harris over the last few weeks to prepare to become the River Discovery Center’s second executive director.
Harris said Brasher brings lots of experience from her time at Discovery Park of America, and said the River Discovery Center is in good hands with Brasher and the knowledge and ideas she brings to the museum.
As for the future, Harris said she is looking forward to taking some time off and traveling over the next few weeks. She will be assisting Brasher with running the 2022 Dragon Boat Festival, scheduled for Sept. 10.
Brasher will assume the role of executive director Friday.
Harris added that she will continue to support the River Discovery Center and its endeavors as she enjoys spending more time in the community.
