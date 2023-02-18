Sydnee Harris wants to become a trauma surgeon, which will require a number of years in college and practice. She has the PaxtonScholars scholarship to help her start her path into college.
The PaxtonScholars program is in its 13th year of providing scholarship opportunities to African-American students from McCracken County, benefitting 78 worthy students thus far, serving as a life-changing catalyst in those students’ educational careers.
Harris said she was happy to learn that she was a PaxtonScholar.
“I was actually really honored because I know that it helps people that have good grades,” she said. “It’s a good thing to be recognized.”
When a PaxtonScholars class is announced, the students receive a laptop computer and a backpack to carry it in. They amass scholarship funds in their junior and senior years of high school based on their grades. PaxtonScholars also receive scholarships during their first two semesters of college, based on their grades.
“I plan on going to the University of Louisville to major in biology on a pre-med track,” Harris said. “I want to be a trauma surgeon. I’ve always wanted to be in the medical field, and a surgeon specifically. I used to want to be a brain surgeon.
“I really like the adrenaline. I’ve been in an emergency room shadowing someone, and it looked really fun.”
Harris said she loves her biology classes and she is in the medical classes to be on the phlebotomy pathway.
“The laptop that I received helps me to do my papers easily and do my homework at home,” she said. “I don’t have to bring my school computer home. I can just connect to the Wi-Fi at home.”
Harris added that if she doesn’t get a full scholarship to college, the PaxtonScholars scholarship guarantees that she or her family won’t have to pay for all of the costs themselves.
Harris said she would recommend to younger students to apply for the PaxtonScholars program.
“Do it; just apply,” she said. “You never know what you can get until you try.
“When they announce it, you can go to Ms. (Rebecca) Rogers or Ms. (Shonda Hollowell) Burrus might send you a letter home with a scholarship application in it. As long as you are a Black junior, you can apply, here or at McCracken County.”
Harris said receiving the PaxtonScholars program makes her feel special.
“It makes me feel like you can do anything you put your mind to,” she said. “When applied, I didn’t think I was going to get it, actually. But, my letters were good, and as long as you have fairly decent grades and your teachers write your letter (of recommendation), they will consider you.
“(The scholarship) really gives me a boost, because it gives me another push to let me do what I can do, what I want to do. I can be a trauma surgeon; I can major in biology; I can make the Dean’s List in college.”
Harris is the daughter of Tiffany Gartley and Jerry Harris.
The PaxtonScholars program is overseen by the McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. MCCCE Inc. began as a nonprofit 501c(3) organization in 2006 as an endowment set up by Fred and Peggy Paxton, who donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help set up the endowment for scholarships for African-American students in Paducah and McCracken County. The scholarships get a dividend out of that every year.
In addition to the PaxtonScholars program, the endowment continues to award scholarships and educational assistance to students who wish to continue their postsecondary educations. The Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund also contributes to support the PaxtonScholars Program.
Fred Paxton was a former chairman of the board and president of Paxton Media Group — which owns The Paducah Sun and WPSD-TV. Fred Paxton was a publisher for The Sun.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.