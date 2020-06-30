Harrah’s Metropolis will reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday, in accordance with directives from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Gaming Board.
The casino will operate at 50% occupancy capacity. Slot machine banks will be arranged to allow for social distancing and table games will be offered with reduced capacity.
Certain amenities including Poker will remain closed until further notice.
Harrah’s Metropolis will implement Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s new health and safety protocols, designed to enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas.
The enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization.
Employees will wear company-provided masks. Guests also will be required to wear face coverings, and the casino will have complimentary masks available for guests at entry.
