METROPOLIS, Ill. – When it first opened, a common refrain around Metropolis was that it will never stay.
But on Thursday, Feb. 23, “the boat” and riverboat gambling marked 30 years at mile marker 944 on the Ohio River. From its beginnings as Players Riverboat Casino to its current status as Harrah’s Metropolis Casino & Hotel, there’s been a lot of water under the bridge since that 1993 opening, and Sherry Wessel has seen almost all of it.
•••
Harrah’s Metropolis will celebrate its 30th anniversary throughout the year.
“We have additional funding to be sharing with nonprofits this year in honor of the 30th. I’m excited about it,” said Wessel, the operation’s senior vice president and general manager.
During a special event for Thursday, Harrah’s was set to recognize its 12 remaining Day 1 employees.
“Getting ready for that and going through all the old pictures has been fun,” Wessel said. “We’ve been through a lot of team members. It’s been interesting as we’ve talked about those who worked here, who’ve moved on in the gaming industry — there are several dozen who started in a role here and that spurred their journeys to become leaders in the industry, either with our company or elsewhere to become a general manager.”
•••
Players International was created by brothers Ed and David Fishman. In 1989, they began managing cruise ship casinos to support the company’s other offerings, teaming with Merv Griffin, a Hollywood celebrity who became a business partner in the casino operation.
In December 1990, the City of Metropolis approved allowing Players Club International to apply for a license using the Metropolis waterfront as a dock site. The vote came two weeks after David Fishman, vice chairman of Players International, met with the Fort Massac Economic Development Commission and several businesspeople stating his interest in looking at Metropolis because there were problems with the river access to Cairo where Players International had intended to apply for a license. Several months later, the Illinois Gaming Board approved Players Club International’s Metropolis application.
The first employees to Players were hired around July 1992. Wessel, who was then Sherry Sommer, was hired in December 1992.
“It was still a fairly small group. I think there were maybe two ladies from Metropolis, but pretty much everyone else was from Vegas or Atlantic City,” she said.
Her mom, Shirley Sommer, hired on a few weeks later to work in the marketing department and later became a trainer. “That was kind of fun,” Wessel said.
During the early 1990s, Sommer was in real estate and helped with the land deals that became the home for Harrah’s. At the time, Wessel was living in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a buyer for JC Penney. Players needed a gift shop manager, and Sommer suggested Wessel interview. Born and raised in Metropolis, Wessel wasn’t interested, but she eventually “came home, interviewed and they offered me a job on the spot. I asked to get back with them because I didn’t want to move back here. I called the next day on my way back to Chattanooga and the rest happened kinda quickly. I was only going to stay a year.”
For those first several months, Players Riverboat Casino operated its offices out of the second floor of the Jones Building. When Wessel walked in on her first day, “no one was there. The person who was supposed to help me get started had an illness and couldn’t come in from Vegas, so the general manager told me to go to the mall and try to hire people. That was my first day,” she said.
She began as a retail manager. A year later, she did the retail for the property in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and a few years later in St. Louis. For a while, along with retail, she was also over EVS, the casino’s janitorial staff. When Players was purchased by Harrah’s in 2000, a customer service manager position was added, and Wessel took on that additional role. After that, she was hotel director for a few years. She also did continuous improvement, a position which watches processes to see where efficiencies can be made.
“And then I went on vacation — that was when you could still go someplace without Wi-Fi or phones — and I got back to probably 20 messages from my boss at the time,” Wessel recalled. “He asked if I’d like another project — taking on human resources for a little bit. He explained our HR leader was leaving and because I’d worked in a lot of departments, he thought it would be a good fit.”
She started that in 2011, and two weeks later was the flood. “I learned a lot about HR really quick,” she said.
In 2013, she picked up the duties of the director of non-gaming, which was over food and beverage and hotel. She’s been senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Metropolis Casino & Hotel since June 2017.
•••
In preparing for the 30th anniversary, Wessel’s been traveling down memory lane a lot over the last few months looking through old pictures.
Those first few months of organizing and hiring for Players had “everyone crammed in the Jones Building,” she said. “To go from that to actually seeing the (original) property open” to all that’s happened in the years since “has been a journey, that’s for sure.”
She was there to see what she grew up with as Front Street and Dorothy Miller Park transform from “all mud” during the property’s initial construction to eventually house an entertainment facility with over 600 slots and 17 table games with a 215-room hotel.
Wessel said when she learned where the property would be located, “I honestly said, ‘We’re going to do what??’ Growing up, I knew that park. We did a land swap and dedicated the land to the city. I think the city saw it was an opportunity to get more tourism here and to continue to grow our business. It’s worked out, but that was a big change for me.”
She was among those who went to James Marine to see the Belle Angeline come to life from a roughed-out shell. Part of Merv Griffin’s Riverboat Landing Complex, it housed restaurants, lounges and meeting rooms for the casino patrons. Access to it and Players Riverboat Casino was through the ticketing barge, which housed the gift shop, additional lounges and the ticketing center, “because people paid to go on the casino when we first opened,” she said. The Belle Angeline arrived to Metropolis on Jan. 9, 1993. It and the barge received their first patrons at the end of January 1993.
Around that same time, Players Riverboat Casino set out from Jennings, Louisiana, where it was being transformed, taking 10 days to arrive in Metropolis. After two years in the making, the 1,400-passenger, $7.5 million, three-deck boat arrived on Saturday, Feb. 6, 1993.
“When the boat (initially) came in (to the Metropolis location), there were literally thousands of people on the riverbank waiting for it to come in,” Wessel recalled. “I remember one of the Fishman brothers saying, ‘We’ve picked the right place for a casino when 10,000 people show up the first day Walmart opens in Paducah.’”
The casino went through three total boats over the next 21 years.
Wessel was there when Players was purchased by Harrah’s in June 2000. And, she was there to see the migration from the boat to helping build the hotel and event center, which opened in June 2006.
That move “was better all the way around,” she said. “We used to have three floors, slow elevators. It was difficult for staff. It was dark. Everything about the experience has improved from that standpoint. We definitely saw a lift in our revenue once we did that.
“Every year, we’ve improved something,” she continued. “But I think for me being born and raised here, the biggest change was how in the beginning everybody was like, ‘This won’t last. It’s only a boat. They can just pull it up and go downstream.’ But we have stayed and committed millions of dollars in taxes to the city and nonprofits. As a hometown girl, it’s important to me that we’ve been able to give back for so many years.”
•••
Players Riverboat Casino began operations on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1993, with a maiden voyage for 500 patrons. The two-hour cruise went westward along the Illinois shoreline and back. Kitty Oldham, of Metropolis, the former owner of Cardinal Studio, was the first to buy a boarding pass for the voyage and was given the honor of having the first pull on the slot machine.
Within 10 days, Players welcomed approximately 16,000 patrons. The casino featured 634 slot and video poker machines, 28 blackjack tables, two roulette wheels, one “Big Six” wheel and four craps tables.
The grand opening celebration for Players Riverboat Casino was set for 18 days after the maiden voyage and was planned to be a multi-hour outdoor event complete with a parade, a skydiver and several celebrities. But the night before Saturday, March 13, 1993, there was a “freak winter snow storm,” Wessel recalled, and that morning brought chilly winds, temperatures in the low 20s and snow to an already flooded Ohio River.
“We squeezed everybody inside the tent, and Merv Griffin christened the boat with a snowball. We’ve always learned to roll with it. But as we’ve set and reminisced about some of these things, we’re like, ‘How did we ever pull any of this off?!’”
Scrapping the original program, a two-hour celebration was held on the third-floor banquet room of the Belle Angeline.
•••
In 2000, Players International was purchased by Harrah’s Entertainment Inc., “a larger gaming company, but nothing like it became,” Wessel said.
With that purchase came a lot of upgrades — a new boat, a new landing, a slight move down from the original location — prior to the official opening as Harrah’s Casino on Sept. 12, 2001.
“When Sept. 11 happened, we didn’t know what to do. Our vendors and our corporate support staff couldn’t get here; nobody could come help us. But we decided to open,” Wessel said. “We did a moment of silence when we opened. We didn’t play news. We thought people would just want a place to get away. It was a very unusual time to have this big rebranding and all these things we had planned. It turned into kind of a soft opening.”
As a corporation, Harrah’s Entertainment Inc., purchased Caesars Entertainment in 2005, assuming the Caesars name “because it was more well known in the world,” Wessel said. With the affiliation, Harrah’s Hotel & Event Center opened in June 2006 and almost eight years later, in May 2014, the casino was moved from the boat to the former event center to create Harrah’s Metropolis Casino & Hotel.
The next acquisition came in January 2020 when Eldorado Gaming merged with Caesars Entertainment.
“There was a lot of David and Goliath. How did Harrah’s buy Caesars, and then, how did Eldorado Resorts buy Caesars, which had become one of the biggest and most well-known gaming companies in the world? And, it was in the middle of pandemic,” Wessel said. “Illinois was still closed, so we were wondering what it was going to be like.”
Harrah’s Metropolis found out pretty quickly.
“It’s been fantastic. Eldorado is publicly traded, but still run by the Carano family, so it still has a very family-focused business model,” Wessel said.
“We teach family-style service to all our new hires. It truly is you treat your guests like you’d treat family. They’ve really invested a lot of capital into the property just in the past year. A lot of it is behind the scenes — things to improve infrastructure, team member space, our ability to get rid of the barge. They are very supportive of things we do for our team members. We always have activities going on for them. And then, how do we continue grow the business as best we can? From that standpoint, it’s been a really good transition.”
•••
Between technology and several other factors, the casino itself has changed.
“The machines have definitely changed over the years. You look at them sometimes and wonder what they do,” Wessel said.
“While we still have some, the slot machines are no longer the mechanical wheel. The videos are where it is — the more elaborate, the more bells and whistles, a lot of pop culture themes. We switch those out in high frequency to make sure we always have something new and fresh for people, but we still have some of those old standards. On table games, there are a lot more derivatives, so there may be different side bets we didn’t have in the past or different variations of traditional table games.”
The number of games offered, she explained, is less than when Players first opened. “A lot of that is based on revenue demands, but it’s also a better environment,” she said. “You’re not elbow to elbow. You’ve got space. We didn’t bring as many over when we moved over (from the boat to former event center, which is situated over a bladder system to allow it to be on water) in May 2014, but during COVID, we did take more off. There’s no more long rows, which allowed us to have more social distancing, too.”
•••
While Wessel has worn many hats throughout her time with Harrah’s, she said that when she became its general manager in 2017, “there were things I wondered how I was going to do them. I didn’t know what I didn’t know even though I’d helped our GMs as a right hand person. We’d had three GMs in five years before I took this role, so anything from a property and team standpoint, it was great that I was somebody that they knew,” she said.
Wessel is Harrah’s Metropolis’ first female GM. At the time, “there was a lot of hype, but from a diversity standpoint, a majority of our leaders here have been female, so it wasn’t a big deal to me or my peers because it was a culture we knew. From a company standpoint, our property’s been looked at as ‘How did you get that way?’ Our guests thought it was awesome.”
But a few months into the GM position, she began to feel like a jinx.
“We flooded in 2018 and 2019, but we were much more prepared and proactive because of what we’d been through during the 2011 flood. I took it as an opportunity to be better,” she said.
In February 2020, “water came up pretty close and we got past it,” so she thought she’d cleared a hurdle.
And then COVID-19 came.
“I remember telling my boss at the time, ‘I can handle one natural disaster, I can’t handle two. Let’s pick which one,’” she said.
COVID shut the casino down for almost six months total over two different time frames. “It was not fun,” Wessel said. “During the floods, when we’re shut down, we encourage our team members to actively volunteer because they’re getting paid so it’s a way to pay it forward. But during COVID, that wasn’t an option. We developed a social media group just for our team that we did different activities through to keep in touch. It was a very creative time.
“But in all the years I’ve worked here, probably going through COVID and seeing what that did to our team was probably the most difficult. Fortunately, our company paid through all the floods and they did the same through COVID. And during COVID, we had two different companies (Caesars then Eldorado) — that speaks to how much we’re committed to taking care of our team here.”
That commitment also extends into how the Harrah’s Metropolis team is engaged and the programs offered to them.
“It is something we’ve been very mindful of over the years — making sure we have an inclusive culture. It’s helped us post-COVID to have those conversations,” Wessel said, noting there’s the Inclusion Council, which is designed to help people have a safe space to talk about what makes them different or if they have question about other diversity groups; the Salute Group, which is for veterans and (spouses or family members) who are very involved in events in the community; and Savvy, which is a women’s professional group.
•••
Natural disasters aren’t the only impacts Harrah’s Metropolis has felt over the years. Some state laws also took their hits on the casino. A prime example is the Smoke-free Illinois Act, which took effect Jan. 1, 2008.
“With the Smoking Act, we immediately saw a significant decline in business,” Wessel said. “Prior to that, we had a little over 1,000 employees. Through attrition, we saw a decline in what our need was. That was also the year of the recession, so that also had an impact on our business. We have rebounded from those days, but the competition has grown.”
For many years, Metropolis and Harrah’s were an island of themselves providing casino gambling throughout a multi-state region.
“Used to, there was no one around us,” Wessel said. “And then came VLTs (video lottery terminals) in the state, casinos in Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, and Walker’s Bluff is opening this spring — all of that has continued to have some impact, but we’re still extremely profitable. I think our business is very healthy at the moment, so much so there will always be growth potential, and with the capital we haven’t had from years past, that will continue. A lot of people miss the buffet, but it’s definitely a different business model that we follow now. Eldorado is just a different mindset — they’re more bottom line focused, and our business is still strong.”
