METROPOLIS, Ill. — If there’s one thing that Rita Gower knows, it’s that “without Harrah’s Metropolis, Guardian Family Services would not exist.”
Gower was one of the speakers last week as Harrah’s Metropolis Casino & Hotel celebrated 30 years in Metropolis. The Thursday, Feb. 23, event was held on the same date that Players Riverboat Casino officially opened its doors in 1993.
For Gower, the association comes almost a decade later.
Twenty-three years ago, in 2000, Harrah’s Entertainment announced it had purchased Players Casino in Metropolis. Vice president of operations Mike Crider went to then-mayor Beth Clanahan and told her the company had $25,000 to donate with the goal of bringing something new and needed to fill a void in the community.
At that time, Gower was operating a small walk-in domestic violence office above the mayor’s office at city hall. Clanahan had witnessed firsthand victims coming in for services, often rushing in with their children in tow. When Crider approached Clanahan, her first thought was a women’s shelter. Clanhan pitched the idea to Gower.
“Once we started planning, we realized $25,000 wasn’t going to be enough,” Gower said. “Mr. Crider told us Harrah’s was going to support the project and donate $200,000. Everything fell into place, and Guardian Family Services was born.”
A house was purchased, and in April 2001, Harrah’s volunteers showed up by the carloads to do renovations. In February 2002, an open house was held and walk-in services started as they waited for a sprinkler system to be installed and staff to be hired and trained. Full shelter services began being offered in September 2002, a week earlier than planned, when Massac Memorial Hospital called saying it had a woman in the emergency room who had been badly beaten and had nowhere to go.
“We’ve not had an empty night since,” Gower said.
For its first five years, Harrah’s kept Guardian afloat until grants could be written for money from local, state and federal sources. And, Gower emphasized, that commitment hasn’t stopped.
“Harrah’s has continued to support us with financial donations over the years,” she said. “There have been many fundraisers, food drives and volunteer hours over the years.”
Along with Crider, she specifically mentioned two other employees, who have now passed, who made a commitment to Guardian — Ed Houston and Rita Cotton. Houston would come fix whatever needed fixing and visited with the kids, who thought he was Santa Claus because of the way he looked. Cotton started baking as part of the HERO (Harrah’s Employees Reaching Out) project and was “the goody woman” every week for eight years.
Gower noted that while “we live in a very generous community as we’ve been blessed with in-kind and cash donations from individuals, businesses, churches and community organizations, I can honestly say that without Harrah’s, Guardian Family Services would not be here and the many victims we’ve provided home to over the last 21 years would’ve been forced to remain in a violent home or leave their community to find shelter elsewhere.”
Since opening, Guardian has provided services to 3,397 adults and 888 children, 114,865 direct service hours to clients and given 61,812 bed nights.
“Where would those people have slept if it had not been for Harrah’s?” Gower said. “Harrah’s has touched our shelter and our community in so many ways. Harrah’s has saved lives through its donations to Guardian. Harrah’s has been a guardian to us. They’re someone we can turn to in good times and bad. They’re always available and supportive. We strive on a daily basis to assist persons seeking our services with not only the basics, such as a place to live, but also give the skills to become independent and have sense of self-worth.”
Gower noted that Guardian has impacted her own life.
“Harrah’s has provided me with so many opportunities,” she said. “Through the shelter, I’ve gone with clients to be their support person during birth. I’ve stood with them as they’ve gotten married. There are so many I’m still in contact with who lived at the shelter many years ago. I’m a mom and grandma to so many I didn’t give birth to. I have truly been blessed by Harrah’s, and so has this community.”
The generosity continued last Thursday as Sherry Wessel, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Metropolis, presented Kansas City Steak Company gift cards to Guardian ($2,000 worth of cards), Metropolis Police Department ($1,500) and the Metropolis Fire Department ($1,500). Harrah’s team members won the gift cards by having the most volunteer hours per team member in a corporate challenge for a Month of Giving and “they chose to pay it forward,” Wessel said.
