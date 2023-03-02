Harrah's

Guardian Family Services program director Rita Gower (right) receives gift cards to Kansas City Steak Company from Sherry Wessel, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Metropolis Casino & Hotel, during the casino’s 30th anniversary celebration on Thursday, Feb. 23. Harrah’s team members won the gift cards by having the most volunteer hours per team member in a corporate challenge for a Month of Giving. They chose to pay it forward to Guardian Family Services ($2,000), the Metropolis Police Department ($1,500) and the Metropolis Fire Department ($1,500).

 TERRA TEMPLE | The Metropolis Planet

METROPOLIS, Ill. — If there’s one thing that Rita Gower knows, it’s that “without Harrah’s Metropolis, Guardian Family Services would not exist.”

Gower was one of the speakers last week as Harrah’s Metropolis Casino & Hotel celebrated 30 years in Metropolis. The Thursday, Feb. 23, event was held on the same date that Players Riverboat Casino officially opened its doors in 1993.

