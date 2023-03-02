METROPOLIS, Ill. — For Sherry Wessel, last week was more than a celebration of a business, it was “celebrating our family” as Harrah’s Metropolis Casino & Hotel marked its 30th anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 23.
In 1992, Wessel was living in Tennessee and when “my mom called and said we were getting a casino, I’m pretty sure I laughed. Little did I know, a few months later, I’d move back to Metropolis and start my casino career. This was the family I grew up with during those years. Most of us were single when we started working here. We’ve celebrated weddings, children, grandchildren — it’s truly been watching a family grow.”
When Players Riverboat Casino opened Feb. 23, 1993, it was “through the vision of David and Ed Fishman. The Fishman brothers taught us anything is possible when we saw thousands of people lined up along the riverbank on a cold winter day waiting to see the riverboat come in. I wish they could’ve attended today to see the legacy they started. I’m very grateful they saw the potential for success in Metropolis,” said Wessel, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s.
She and Chad Lewis, Harrah’s advertising/PR supervisor, noted things were much different in the world and in Metropolis 30 years ago.
“Probably the most shocking fact we uncovered is that 17% of our current team members weren’t even born,” Wessel said. “Words really can’t express the changes we’ve seen here over the last 30 years.”
Lewis has been with the company for 20 years. “I believe one of the biggest highlights over the last 30 years for our community is the impact Harrah’s Metropolis Casino’s has had on our community and beyond,” he said.
Three speakers emphasized that impact. Guardian Family Services program director Rita Gower discussed how that “without Harrah’s Metropolis, Guardian Family Services would not exist.” Harry Masse, Metropolis Public Safety director, discussed how the city has used the tax funds for improvements over time, which has allowed the city to better serve residents. Massac County United Way co-director Caroline Jones discussed how “Harrah’s has been a fabulous partner.”
Since moving to Metropolis in 2005, Masse has “heard many stories of how this blighted little town was prior to the casino coming.” He’s experienced how “Harrah’s success and Metropolis’ success go hand in hand” with a few of the items public safety has benefited from due to that partnership, including: the building of a new police station in 2001-02; the building of a new fire station in 2002-03; the purchasing of equipment, including a ladder truck in 2005, a pumper truck in 2008 and ambulances in 2003; and the putting in of landing lights and an access sidewalk for Massac Memorial Hospital’s helicopter area.
“At the time of these purchases, there is no way the city would’ve been able to make these projects happen without the assistance and generosity of Harrah’s,” Masse said. “It’s not just public safety that’s benefited from this relationship, there are so many projects and charitable contributions made by corporate Harrah’s and the individual employees who’ve donated their own time and money to many worthwhile projects, including the Back to School Supply Giveaway, Weekend Blessings, meals to seniors, the community center, the soccer fields, the swimming pool. I am proud of the relationship the City of Metropolis shares with Harrah’s.”
Noting Harrah’s has an additional $30,000 from the Ceases Foundation to award different organizations throughout the year as part of its celebration, Wessel presented $10,601.50 to Massac County United Way. The donation consisted of an $8,000 company contribution with the remaining $2,601.50 from employee payroll deductions and jeans days.
“United Way is an organization we’ve supported for many years and all the work they do with the nonprofit agencies in our community touches so many lives here in Massac County,” Wessel said.
Jones explained that “every dollar we raise through fundraisers or payroll dedications with various businesses, Harrah’s being one of them, stays right in Massac County” to support seven agencies that “touch the lives of youth through elderly in our community” — Guardian Family Services, Massac County Youth Fair, Massac County 4-H, Fellowship House, Happy Hearts, Massac County Mental Health and Reaching for Kids.
“Harrah’s has been a fabulous partner with United Way,” Jones said. “This (donation) is very much needed. We greatly appreciate it.”
Wessel noted that while the original casino facility was a $7.5 million investment and the hotel and event center in 2006 was a $70 million investment that “solidified our commitment to being a community partner to Metropolis” and more opportunity for capital improvement is coming following the 2020 merger with Eldorado Resorts, it’s the over $2.6 million Harrah’s has donated to local organizations and almost 200,000 logged hours of volunteer time since 2000, in addition to resources such as food and hosting events, that “are the investments that are much more impactful to the city, the community partners and the local workforce.
“Our community has received $182 million in tax revenue, which has been a tremendous impact to a small town,” she continued.
“From Metropolis being my hometown and seeing how things were before the casino, we’re a steady force. We’re willing to help anyone who needs it. From auction items for a PTO to the revitalization of the Metropolis Public Library to helping someone in crisis, we want to be that partner in the community that is there and helps any chance we get.”
Thursday’s celebration ended with a a video presentation that showed glimpses of Harrah’s over the last 30 years and congratulations from its sister facilities. One of those sending his well wishes was Tom Reeg, the CEO of Caesars Entertainment.
He commended the team for its “roll(ing) with the punches through adversity.” He noted how “since opening, Harrah’s Metropolis has had more than its fair share of challenges” and uses terms like “jon boats,” “dredging” and “inflatable water beds” that are at no other Caesars property.
He also commended the Day 1 employees for their dedication through floods, tornados, new event spaces and new general managers. “You have been that steady presence throughout. You, more than any other person, have been the reason behind the success of Harrah’s Metropolis.
“When I think of Harrah’s Metropolis, I think of two words: family and resilience. More than any property I’ve seen, the Harrah’s Metropolis team genuinely cares for each other and your customers. Your customers know you, you know your customers know you — that’s why they drive past Oak Grove, Cape, Evansville to come to Harrah’s Metropolis,” Reeg continued. “You’re a small team, but you do wonderful things in the community. You have truly made positive impacts on both Paducah and Metropolis.”
