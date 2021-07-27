METROPOLIS, Ill. — Need help gathering necessary school supplies for the upcoming school year?
The employees of Harrah’s Metropolis and other local businesses and organizations are teaming up once again to distribute school supplies gathered through fundraising and donations.
Individuals may stop by the Metropolis Community Center on Aug. 6, beginning at 5 p.m. to pick up items. The event is scheduled to run while supplies last and open to the public.
Due to demand, adults without children present are allowed up to three students’ supplies. Once through the line, they may return to the back of the line for the chance to acquire more.
Starting at 4 p.m., Dental Safari Company, a mobile dentistry company specializing in children of all ages, birth to 18-years old, will be on site offering dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants as needed to kindergartners through 12th-graders. Any child is eligible, and it is at no cost to the family. Dental Safari accepts Illinois medical card and all private insurance. For more information about Dental Safari, visit dentalsafaricompany.com or on Facebook.
The Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition will hand out drug awareness buttons among other supplies. MCDAC’s mission is to provide leadership, education and resources in order to build and sustain communities of knowledgeable citizens, in particularly, the youth in the community, who make healthy and safe choices through the reduction of substance abuse.
“Beginning a new school year can be very stressful for both kids and parents,” said Chad Lewis, advertising and public relations supervisor for Harrah’s Metropolis. “Our goal for this event is to make sure we help alleviate the stress and make their school year enjoyable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.