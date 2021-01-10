Harold Gene Cruse, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 4:36 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Cruse worked for 40 years as a self-employed auto body mechanic. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of 32nd Street Church of Christ in Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Cruse; one daughter, Gina Cruse (Aaron) Spanton of Smithland; one brother, Donald (Lonnie) Cruse of Metropolis, Illinois; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Gene Cruse, who died while serving active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps; parents, Lowell and Minnie Mable (Willett) Cruse; one brother, Lowell Cruse Jr.; several aunts and uncles.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah with Bro. Ron Griffen officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
