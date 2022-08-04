Suzy is, without a doubt, the nicest person ever.
But Suzy doesn’t follow internal control protocol under 200 KAR 38.070, which outlines segregation of duties for receipts, disbursements and reconciliations to avoid asset misappropriation and inaccurate financial reporting to external agencies.
“I relate what we do to acting as guardrails,” said Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, during a Rotary Club of Paducah meeting Wednesday at The Carson Center. “One of the fines we give a lot is lack of segregation of duties, which means one person is doing it all.”
“Suzy’s the nicest; she would never steal,” he said. “But if Suzy has a sick child or a drug problem, and nobody’s looking over her shoulder, then she might be tempted.”
Harmon’s motto is “Follow the data” — “Don’t target anyone, don’t give them a pass,” he said.
Post-pandemic data has shown more federal aid and more potential for fraud.
Compared to 2020, Kentucky now receives roughly $10 billion more in federal aid. Federally, the state gets $9,145 per resident, second nationwide to Virginia, partially from formula grants factoring in poverty and other statistics.
Kentucky doled out more than $650 million in COVID-era unemployment benefits, with sample sizes indicating excessive fraud. Lack of key controls — i.e., factors like eligibility questions — and a problematic auto-pay system contributed.
“Not because it was all fraudulently sent out but because we didn’t have those key controls,” he said. “When you look at the sample percentages, the fraud is probably much greater than that.”
Michael Muscarella, past Rotary president and executive director of ambulatory services at Baptist Health Paducah, asked if the state had recovered any fraudulent payments.
“Difficult, because much of the money went out fraudulently in someone else’s name,” Harmon answered. “You shut down regional offices, channel through an online system … it slows down, but also permits more fraud opportunities. There’s a lot of catchup work.”
As of June 2021, 120,000 unemployed applicants stood unadjudicated. In April, 96,000 remained.
Another fielded question addressed understaffed audit offices statewide.
“We’ve got a great team, but even we’re struggling,” Harmon said, adding only a bachelor’s degree and 20 semester hours of accounting are required. “You’re still not seeing as many people getting into it, and it’s getting harder and harder.”
Harmon, a registered Republican, was first elected in November 2015. Prior, he represented District 54 for 13 years in the House of Representatives.
“When I took office in 2016, we worked diligently for effective, efficient government, and I feel like my 13 years helped,” he said, mentioning recent work to offset audit costs, like an additional $750,000 appropriated for an audit assistance program.
“Like everything else, those costs are going up, so we’re thankful for General Assembly members who work with us.” He mentioned and thanked District 3 State Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah.
Harmon recounted a few more wins, some well-known, like special examinations on state county attorney offices.
“Simply by asking a few questions, we can shine the light on 77 indictments,” Harmon said of a Boyd County case. For a Lawrence County case involving more than $100,000 paid to the attorney’s wife: “Needless to say, we thought that looked a little weird.” Her salary was $40,000.
Harmon’s office doesn’t have a statutory requirement to audit county attorneys like sheriffs or clerks, but recent measures have ensured more transparency. An agreed-upon-procedures pilot program has grown, and House Bill 782, passed this year, establishes clear end-of-term transfer protocols for county attorneys.
“Do we stop everyone? No,” Harmon said. “But at least we’re one more gauge to keep people from going off those guardrails.”
