BENTON – Chad McCann, with Rivercrest Engineering, updated the court on the Hardin and Oak Level water projects. It is projected that the Hardin project will be completed by mid-April. The water lines at Hunter Road and Walnut Grove Road have recently been tested and will be tied onto the system by the end of the week.

By the end of April, McCann is hopeful his team will be able to begin construction on the Oak Level project. They are currently working to contact homeowners and secure the paperwork to add easements to property to allow them accessibility to water lines. McCann says 59% of 95 total tracks have secured easements. The court carried the motion to approve the submission of all 12 permits to allow easements to be established.

