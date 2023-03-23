BENTON – Chad McCann, with Rivercrest Engineering, updated the court on the Hardin and Oak Level water projects. It is projected that the Hardin project will be completed by mid-April. The water lines at Hunter Road and Walnut Grove Road have recently been tested and will be tied onto the system by the end of the week.
By the end of April, McCann is hopeful his team will be able to begin construction on the Oak Level project. They are currently working to contact homeowners and secure the paperwork to add easements to property to allow them accessibility to water lines. McCann says 59% of 95 total tracks have secured easements. The court carried the motion to approve the submission of all 12 permits to allow easements to be established.
Director of the Marshall County Parks Department Britney Hargrove had an analysis done that compared the energy and cost efficiency associated with replacing the overhead lighting at Mike Miller Park with LED lights.
She notes this is a project that will pay for itself in about six years and will save the county $1,000 a month. Problems with the current lights and frequent replacement has rendered them costly and inefficient, so they’re looking to start out by replacing the lights of one soccer field and one baseball field, with plans to expand in the future. The court carried the motion to put this project out for bid.
In other news, the court also approved:
- Minutes from the March 7 meeting
- Part-time park department new hire correction
- Ordinance 2023-05 budget amendment
- Ordinance 202306 administrative code amendment
- Southwest One, alternate entrance
- Transfers
- Payment of the bills
- Change of scope for Marshall County Emergency Management Services grant
- Clean and inspect the water tank at Oak Level
- EMS bid for heart monitors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.