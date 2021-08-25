Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 have arrested a Marshall County man on numerous drug charges.
Through investigation, troopers learned a package containing illegal drugs was being shipped through the mail via FedEx, according to a news release from KSP.
Authorities said troopers intercepted the package which contained approximately 10 pounds of suspected marijuana and a pound of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Authorities got a search warrant for the home of Ronnie D. Mardis, 42, of Hardin. During a search, troopers located more suspected marijuana, THC wax, other THC products, cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, hallucinogenic mushrooms, DMT, Ketamine, Ecstacy, amphetamine pills, and several items of drug paraphernalia and packaging materials, according to the news release. Troopers also found a semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of cash believed to be the proceeds of illegal drugs sales, authorities said. Through further investigation, Mardis has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, the news release indicated.
Mardis was arrested and charged with the following:
Trafficking in marijuana (over 5 pounds) second offense (firearm enhanced).
First-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (over 2 grams methamphetamine, firearm enhanced).
First-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (over 4 grams cocaine, firearm enhanced).
Second-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (over 10 units hallucinogen, firearm enhanced).
First-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (LSD, firearm enhanced).
Second-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (over 20 units drug unspecified, firearm enhanced).
First-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (over 10 units drug unspecified, firearm enhanced).
Possession of handgun by convicted felon.
Mardis was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.
