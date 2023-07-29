HARDIN COUNTY — A mother whose son died in a tragic collision is doing everything she can to make sure that nobody else goes through what she endured.
Tanya Serna’s son Hunter Serna was 19 when, in April 2020, he was killed when the vehicle he was in was struck by a train on a crossing at Kraft Road in Rineyville in Hardin County.
Serna, after this tragedy, chose to start Hunter’s Purpose, which seeks to advocate for the safety of railroad crossings and raise public awareness about them.
“If a person was not familiar with that railroad crossing then they would not have known it was a railroad crossing until it was too late,” Serna said of the crossing at Kraft Road.
The railroad crossing where Hunter died, according to Serna, “had vegetation so thick that it completely obscured both the train seeing the vehicle and the vehicle seeing the train.”
Large pavement markings, a bigger and brighter railroad crossing sign, and rumble strips have since been added at Kraft Road and the other 16 crossings in Hardin County by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Serna also said she plans to promote, through social media and the media, an opportunity for residents to report any unsafe railways. After being contacted, she will provide them with a form letter along with the names of the road commissioners and the owner of the railroad track.
“I also plan on contacting state legislators, my representatives and the Secretary of State to inform them of the dangers of railroad crossings and the lack of arms and lights at each crossing,” Serna said. “Would you drive over a bridge without rails or through an intersection without traffic lights?
“My goal is to prevent this from happening to another family,” Serna added. “I’m hoping through media and being able to reach out to people that they will vocalize their concerns in their locations where they live.”
Serna said that the ultimate goal for her and Hunter’s Purpose is to pass a law that ensures every railroad crossing has safety features such as arms and lights.
Serna also wishes to promote another way to honor her son, the Klug-Serna Memorial 5K, which is at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The race honors Hunter Serna, a North Hardin High School boys’ soccer player, and the team’s former assistant coach Duane King, who died in 2013. The race plays a big factor in raising money for the soccer season for Trojans.
Awards will be given to the top male and female finisher overall, and the top three men and women in each age division, which are 0-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older.
Same day in-person registration is possible on the day of the race, and there is flat fee of $30 per registrant for online and same day registration.
The race is at the high school at 801 S. Logsdon Pkwy. in Radcliff.
