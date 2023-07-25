ELIZABETHTOWN — Sebastian Meadows was all smiles Friday as he took his new bike for a spin at the Elizabethtown Nature Park.
Sebastian’s bike is not like most others. It was a specialized AmTryke by AMBUCS of Lexington and made available to the 6-year-old by Kiwanis Club of Hardin County.
“He was just a couple weeks old when we were told we had a 10% chance of taking him home,” said Sebastian’s mother, Karoline Meadows, adding that he spent 8½ months in the neonatal intensive care unit. “When we did get to go home, he was trached, he had a feeding tube, he was on a ventilator, but my goal was to give him the most normal life possible because we were promised nothing.”
It was a difficult time for the family, said Jason Meadows, Sebastian’s father.
“The last few years have been a definite journey to say the least,” he said. “For me, the hardest part was hearing he wasn’t coming home. I didn’t take that very well. It affected me real rough, but we fought and prayed and fought and prayed and now we’re a lot closer to what we should be.”
Born at 29 weeks, Sebastian was diagnosed with pulmonary interstitial glycogenosis, a type of interstitial lung disease that causes babies to have trouble breathing.
It is a very rare disorder that has hindered Sebastian’s development and required a trachea tube for help with breathing for much of his young life.
“He was a year-and-a-half old before he sat up. He was over 2-and-a-half before he started to walk,” she said. “He has very low muscle tone and struggles with things and tires out easily.
“He’s had several surgeries,” she added. “We still have things going on. At this point, he’s just catching up.”
Sebastian still uses supplemental oxygen and now attends school and physical and occupational therapy with Abbye Senn and Abby Peak, who he sees three times a week, at Baptist Health Hardin.
It was through these two that the Kiwanis Club got connected with the Meadows family.
“This was actually something he struggled with and was worried about how he was actually going to ride a bike,” Jason said. “Now he has other options. Now he can ride all he wants.”
The modified bike helps improve mobility and physicality for children with special needs. Karoline said it will enable the family to spend more time on trips to the nature park before Sebastian tires.
“This is going to give him the opportunity to ride,” she said. “The bike is going to take and alleviate some of the struggles.”
While Sebastian still struggles at times, developmentally he’s closer to achieving standards for his age.
“We are to the point now that we can finally breathe a little bit,” she said. “He is a pretty typical kid that has to catch up some. Our life is slowly becoming what it should have been.”
This was the seventh bike, the fourth since October, donated to area children by the Kiwanis Club of Hardin County, which was established in 2016.
Club President Tracy Olson said it all started with the club’s district governor’s yearly project, which introduced them to AmTryke.
“Once we did the first one, we were hooked,” she said. “We just kind of took the bull by the horns and decided this was going to be our signature project.”
The club is able to raise money for the bikes through the Jan. 1 chili cook-off and bike ride hosted by Bullmoose Brothers Bicycles in downtown Elizabethtown and the Central Kentucky Wheelmen, which both support the effort.
“We did not even realize this was an option,” Olson said. “For them to take and reach and say, ‘Hey, this is something we can do to improve his life, to enhance his life.’ For them to do that, we feel really blessed.”
