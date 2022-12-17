Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, begins at sundown Sunday, with the eight-day festival continuing through sundown Dec. 26.
Hanukkah commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple after the successful Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire in 164 B.C.
The temple had been desecrated by the Syrians, and the Maccabees were the first Jews to fight to defend their religious beliefs.
According to the Talmud, when Judas Maccabeus entered the temple following the revolution, he wanted to burn a candle there, but found only one small jar of oil that had not been defiled by Antiochus IV, the Seleucid king. That was only enough oil to keep the candelabra called the menorah lit for one day, but the oil miraculously burned for eight days until new consecrated oil could be pressed and made ready.
The festival is celebrated by lighting one of the candles in a menorah each night until all eight candles are lit on the last night of the festival.
Temple Israel of Paducah held a Hanukkah potluck dinner Friday night at the synagogue before its Sabbath service. The meal included traditional potato latkes and jelly donuts called sufganiyot (pronounced “soof-gah-NYOHN”).
Dr. Laurie Bellew is the vice president of the congregation of Temple Israel of Paducah. She spoke to The Sun about the importance of the festival.
“We’ll light our first candle Sunday night,” she said. “Each family has their own celebration. I have a regular menorah I light in the house with candles, and I have an electric menorah that I put in the window. The people in my neighborhood always enjoy being able to see it.”
Bellew said that she and her family members exchange small gifts during the festival.
“Mostly, we just enjoy the season of light,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about, the season of light and survival and the goodness of people.”
Bellew added that the celebration has changed very little over the years.
“Tradition is tradition, and holidays are all about tradition and continuing that tradition,” she said. “As an adult, the gifts are not as important as they are when you are younger. We still light our menorah.”
Bellew said that while Judaism has happy holidays and more somber holidays, Hanukkah is a time of happiness.
“It is a happy holiday because it celebrates the maintaining of the oil to keep the eternal light going, which signifies our belief in the eternal one God and the survival of the Jewish people,” she said. “Throughout the Jewish faith, many of our holidays celebrate not only our continued belief in God but our continued survival as a people and a religion.”
