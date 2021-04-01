Ballard Memorial High School senior Carson Bishop has always preferred "hands-on" learning, and the industrial maintenance classes he takes at the Ballard County Career and Technical Center provides plenty of it.
"He's always been one of the students who's early for class, always willing to take any new assignment," said Thomas Curtsinger, Bishop's instructor, who nominated Bishop as this week's Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Student of the Week.
"He doesn't turn down a challenge, he's a very hands-on learner. I can explain it (new assignment) to him and when I show him in the shop, he's got it for the rest of his life."
The industrial maintenance program is unique to the Ballard CTC, according to Curtsinger, and includes. among other things, basic electricity, hydraulics, industrial mechanics, motor controls, and robotics and programmable logic controllers.
"Ballard County is very forward thinking in looking at what it is going to take to build a community," he said. "One of the things that they look at in every industry is 'who do you have here that can work on our equipment? ' "
Industrial maintenance was chosen as the best way to bring industry into the county and provide people who can work in that industry, Curtsinger said.
"The industry used to have crafted mechanics. Somebody was an electrician, somebody was a pipefitter, somebody was a welder. The industry is going away from that. Now they need one person who can do anything. It makes more sense, and allows them (workers) to be a little higher on the pay scale because they're qualified in so many areas," he said.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton, Murray/Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as electricity, automotive technology, carpentry, industrial maintenance, machine tool technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.