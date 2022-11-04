Tyler Knisely is in his fourth year in the carpentry program at the Marshall County Technical Center, and while he doesn’t plan to go into the workforce immediately after graduating from high school — like most technical center students — his plans are to get into the construction field after graduating from college.
Knisely (pronounced “NIZE-lee”) is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Knisely is a senior at Marshall County High School, and he said had been interested in carpentry before joining the program.
“I really fell in love with it because I did some carpentry stuff for my dad,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot of different stuff about carpentry here. The program is really broad, and we do a lot of different things.
“I like the hands-on part of carpentry, where you can really create something new.”
Knisely said he helps his parents with maintenance at their hotel, Early American, in Aurora.
The carpentry classes have been working on renovating the girls’ basketball locker room, building risers in the film room and painting the locker facilities.
Knisely said he wants to go to Murray State University to study construction management.
“I’d like to manage my own business,” he said.
Shane Darnall is Knisely’s carpentry instructor, and he said that Knisely has grown into the program since his first year in the classroom.
“He was really standoffish at first, and then, when I started putting him in leadership roles, he really took to it,” Darnall said.
Darnall said Knisely has been one of the student leaders in the girls’ basketball locker room project.
“He is good finish guy,” he said. “He works well with the trim and the fine stuff.
“He also took the lead on refinishing the custodian building in the parking lot. We put a new face on it. It looked a little rough, and Tyler took the lead on putting a new metal face on that building and did a great job with it.”
Knisely is a member of the MCHS baseball team and will take part in SkillsUSA later this school year. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing and building things.
Knisely is the son of Shawn and Sarah Knisely of Hardin.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Marshall County Technical Center serves students from Marshall County High School.
Along with carpentry, the area technology center offers courses in animal science, biomedical technology, collision repair (auto body), computer science, early childhood development, electrical assistant, electrocardiogram technician, family consumer science, horticulture, medical administrative assistant, network administration, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, pre-nursing, web page design and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
