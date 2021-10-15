A row of blank panels on Paducah’s floodwall — located behind the train — are set to get a mural next year, as an intensive art workshop involving renowned muralist Robert Dafford is planned to take place in Paducah.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Paducah School of Art and Design is now accepting applications for a Dafford Murals Master Workshop that will occur next June, a news release announced Thursday.
It’s described as an “introduction to the materials, processes and techniques” of Dafford, who with his team, created the downtown riverfront murals. The lecture and workshop is scheduled for 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on June 6-18, 2022, at the school’s 2D and Graphic Design Building, and onsite at the floodwall.
It will be Dafford’s first hands-on workshop, according to the news release.
“We’re looking to have both regional artists and artists from across the country participate with a target of 20 screened participants from however many applications we receive,” PSAD Director Paul Aho told The Sun.
Artists may apply and submit work samples through CaFE, an online application and jurying site, with no entry fee. Applications must be received by Jan. 31, 2022. Accepted applicants will be notified by Feb. 18, 2022.
The workshop tuition is $795. Workshop participants will study mural painting and help with 10 panels of Paducah’s Wall to Wall mural project, under supervision. The project began back in 1996, and features colorful murals that pay homage to Paducah’s past.
“I think it’s a unique opportunity for people — not only to learn Robert’s techniques, but to actually participate in the legacy of that floodwall mural project,” Aho said.
The news release also indicated that Dafford will share his process, with students “applying these lessons on interior wall panels” before moving to the floodwall, in order to begin laying out a map showing a railway system. Dafford and his team will complete the murals.
“They will depict the historic railway lines between Paducah, St. Louis, Memphis and Nashville,” Aho said. “It will be more of a graphic than a pictorial rendering, but there will be pictorial-like inserts, into the map like little vignettes, as it were.”
Ro Morse, the director of Paducah Wall to Wall, said they’re looking forward to it and described this as a partnership between the college and art school, Paducah Wall to Wall, the community and city.
“We’re all working together to make this happen,” she told The Sun. “We want to finish that three-block area of Dafford murals and this is going to be like a backdrop behind the train. It’s going to be the rail history.”
Morse said they’re going to do this in memory of the late Bill Schroeder and in honor of Meredith Schroeder, who supported the project since the start.
“In 2016, during Barbecue on The River, Robert Dafford and (Dafford muralist) Herb Roe sat down and actually did a sketch of what this would look like as a backdrop behind the train, and we’d envisioned this for years prior to that,” she recalled.
Morse also noted that it always felt like this would be the link, or “finishing touch,” for the three blocks of Dafford murals.
“We’ve always hoped we could do something where there was interworking with students learning, because it won’t be as detailed as any of the other paintings have been,” she said.
“So, we’re going to be getting creative and talking to the community. (It) has embraced this project so beautifully since it began in 1996 — that we feel like we’ll be able to get the funding from the private sector to make this happen.”
The accepted participants will register through WKCTC’s Community Education program, and supplies are provided through a partnership with Paducah Wall to Wall, according to the news release. A “limited number” of scholarships will be available for accepted veterans, artist residents of UNESCO Creative Cities, and graduates of Kentucky Community and Technical College System art programs.
People may contact paul.aho@kctcs.edu for information about the workshop.
As for the floodwall, Morse anticipates that Roe will be back Monday and he’ll stay for about a month. He’ll be doing maintenance and repainting the 1940s Broadway scene and telephone mural, while Dafford will join him in the first week of November.
“While they’re in town, my guess is we’ll be crossing a lot of t’s and dotting a lot of i’s and doing some fundraisers for this spring class, because we’re going to have to raise like a little over $100,000 to do this,” Morse said.
Anyone interested in partnering with Paducah Wall to Wall to help sponsor the project may contact rom4915@gmail.com or call 270-519-1321.
