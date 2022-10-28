METROPOLIS, Ill. — When two or more celebrities come to Metropolis, there’s usually some sort of connection between them.
Some connections are obvious; others take a little bit of digging — even for the stars themselves.
Such was the case over the weekend when Hidden Gems Novelty and Collectibles hosted the fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis, featuring celebrity guests Raushan Hammond and Samantha Newark.
While a casual glance at their IMDb pages may not look like they have anything in common, there is one “Hook.”
Hammond played Thud Butt, one of the Lost Boys in the 1991 Peter Pan movie. Newark had an uncredited role as the voice of Peter’s mother.
But when event organizer Morgan Siebert invited them for the event, which was held this past weekend, Oct. 21-22, she had other connections in mind.
Newark, well known as the voice of Jem in the 1985-88 cartoon series “Jem and the Holograms,” “has also done music for the TV series ‘Smallville,’ so we thought it was a cool tie-in for fandom in general,” Siebert said. “Plus, people love ‘80s nostalgia.”
Siebert said she’s known Hammond for a few years.
“We’ve been communicating back and forth because I own a prop version of him from ‘Hook,’ and we had talked about working together on doing some appearances,” she said. “I thought it would be fun to start that in Metropolis. ‘Hook’ is such a special movie to me and I thought it would be fun to work with somebody that had worked with Robin Williams.”
Williams, she noted, had his own super connection.
“Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve were best friends — they were roommates at Juilliard,” she said. “I thought doing something Robin Williams-related would be fun to show friendship between them. It’s an interesting tie that they both ended up playing characters that wore tights and flew.”
Hammond said the Siebert has been after him for years to come to Metropolis. “She phoned me a few months ago and said I gotta come,” he said. With the October event, he had the time.
Before “Hook,” Hammond was in a couple of movies, 20 commercials and plays.
“It was surreal,” he said of his “Hook” experience.
“It was a totally different experience. I think it was even a big experience even for seasoned actors like Dustin Hoffman and Robin Williams. It had a $120 million budget, was shot on almost 30 of the biggest sound stages in the United States. Everything was over the top. We got to go in and watch the edits happening — seeing it before it ever came to a movie theater. And then watching it in a movie theater, how they edited it was just unbelievable.”
In “Hook,” Williams played Peter Banning, a cut-throat merger and acquisitions lawyer, who after his children are kidnapped by Captain Hook (Hoffman), learns he’s really Peter Pan.
“I’ve worked with a lot of actors. A lot of actors will pretend to be this character. Robin Williams, I kid you not, I don’t think he was pretending. It’s like he was a 10-year-old every day,” Hammond said.
“It didn’t matter if it got late. It didn’t matter if I got there at 7 in the morning and had to stay until 10 that night working, he’d work right next to me, and he still kept the energy. All the other kids were sleepy at 4 o’clock and had to go home. He just kept going. I never really saw him have a bad day on the set. That was pretty cool. I’d look up to him to give me energy because you’re there for those many hours. I’ve worked with a lot of great actors — but he was one of a kind.”
Hammond, who was 9 during the filming of “Hook,” could see the differences between Hoffman and Williams’ acting styles. He said the actors “seemed like they got along.” To Hammond, “Dustin was more of a method actor. He liked to practice a lot. Robin like to throw out one liners that weren’t in the script. Dustin liked to keep with the script. There were little times off set they’d go over something that would throw off Dustin for a second.”
Playing opposite of Williams, Hammond had to develop his improv skills.
“Working with Robin Williams, you have to go into his world — you don’t want to mentally fight with Robin Williams, you just follow him. He’d say something opposite of his line and you’re sitting there wondering what to do, you just go with it,” he said. “I’d had a little bit of improv training when I was 6 or 7, but he made me step up my game. Or he’d make you laugh. Steven Spielberg had that (philosophy) where the first time he made you laugh was OK. He got away with it, but you can’t keep laughing.”
Over the years, Hammond said he’s not only kept in contact with several of his fellow Lost Boys, but also with Williams, until his death in 2014.
“I kept in contact with him all the time. He was still touring and doing stand up at the MGM while I was doing (magic) shows in Las Vegas, so I’d go and see him. Every birthday, every Christmas, he’d send very odd, funny cards. I still keep in contact with his kids and the family of Bob Hoskins, who played Smee. Every few years, we all meet up.”
Following “Hook,” Hammond did more commercials and spots on shows like “Family Matters,” “ER” and “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” an episode of “Tales from the Crypt” with Bill Paxton and Michael Lerner and a slew of shows on Nickelodeon. In the meantime, he built his talents as a magician.
“I was always a magician as a kid. I dabbled in it,” he said. “By the time I was 16, I became a professional magician and started working at the Magic Castle in Hollywood” and has shows at major Las Vegas casinos.
Over the last 10 years, he’s “dabbled” back into acting. He wrote and produced 2011’s “24 Hours in Las Vegas,” which a year ago he turned into a TV series, which is slated to be on Amazon next year. Currently, he’s working on a project that looks “at the aftermath of ‘Hook’ ” called “Hook Versus Neverland.”
“It’ll feature some of the original cast members from ‘Hook.’ We’ve been working on that for a couple of weeks and hope it’ll be out for Christmas 2025,” Hammond said.
Newark’s uncredited “Hook” scene comes when Peter, while holding a teddy bear, is remembering his mother, “the lady with the white hat” in the scene. “It was fun. It was lovely to be involved in such a beautiful film,” Newark said.
A singer/songwriter, Jem was her first animated character. She went on to voice Elise Presser and Ariel in the original “Transformers” cartoon series.
“It’s cool to be part of the ‘Transformers’ legacy as well,” she said.
While she was auditioning for film, commercials and soap operas, her agent left and started a voiceover company. “She started sending me things, and I auditioned for ‘Jem’ and got the lead. It was crazy. I’d been in the business since I was 8, so I’d been paying my dues for a long time,” Newark said.
Over its three years, “Jem” produced 65 episodes and one movie. A live action movie followed in 2015.
“It’s more than just a cartoon is what I’ve heard from the fans. It’s got a moral connection with the fans, which is really beautiful,” Newark said. “Not only is it like a time capsule of such an awesome ‘80s time — the colored hair, the craziness and fun of a cartoon — it’s got so much heart. It’s like a soap opera for kids. It’s got wonderful values, a wonderful moral compass, lots of lovely life lessons. It’s got all the different prototypes.”
While Newark was only available to see fans on Saturday, “we’ve had some people burst into tears because it is their childhood,” she said of her Metropolis reception. “Nostalgia is so precious to people. I feel like I’m a custodian of something really precious, and I don’t take that lightly. I’m meeting the grown-up, but I see the 8-year-old behind their eyes. It’s really sweet and wonderful.”
Hammond and Newark weren’t the only familiar faces attending Fall Back to Metropolis. The mini-con also included several artists who come to Metropolis in June, including Trevor Hawkins of Atlanta.
“Our mini-con showcased some of our local talent,” Siebert said. “It was made up of local vendors, artists and creatives from our surrounding area. We also worked with the Paducah School of Art and Design, which had a table set up.”
The weekend also included a zombie walk and costume contest, followed by a screening of the original “Night of the Living Dead,” featuring guest host Zaago’s Horror Extravaganza, on Friday, Oct. 21; a performance by the Massac County Jazz Band Saturday afternoon followed a Super Retro Dance that night. Roaming the streets through the two-day event were Superman, Batman, Little Red Riding Hood and more. Siebert said an estimated 200 attended on Saturday.
She began the event “to bring out some of the fandom community locally and have a reason for people who come to the Superman Celebration to return to Metropolis for something else. I really want people to be able to come and shop at our stores, dine at our restaurants. We want to bring more community together, for families and give locals a reason to come to our downtown. Many don’t realize what we have down here to offer,” Siebert said.
“We came up with the name Fall Back to Metropolis because the first year we did the event, it landed on the weekend of Daylight Saving, so we thought it was a fun little play on words to get super friends to come back for another event in Metropolis.”
