Mary Hammond, executive director of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, has been appointed to serve on the U.S. Travel Association’s board of directors.
U.S. Travel is the leading force that grows and sustains travel and protects the freedom to travel.
Efforts are focused on achieving the shared vision: Travel is understood as essential to the economy, American jobs, security, image and well-being of the United States and travelers.
As the united voice of the industry, U.S. Travel prioritizes high-impact issues that matter to the collective membership.
They identify the industry’s biggest opportunities and challenges, but also develop the messages and actions to create positive growth.
USTA advocates for policies that will advance and elevate the industry on a national level, providing tools, research and resources needed to influence change at state and local levels.
Hammond is serving her second term on the U.S. Travel Association’s board.
Her other prominent appointments include the Destinations International Accreditation Board (DMAP), the Kentucky Travel Industry Association, the Kentucky Association of CVBs, and the U.S. National Commission for UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), which she was appointed to by Secretary of State John Kerry.
In addition to her duties as executive director of the PCVB, Hammond also currently serves as the coordinator of the 59 UNESCO Creative Cities of Craft and Folk Art.
The PCVB is the official destination marketing organization of Paducah/McCracken County.
The CVB exists in order to create new economic opportunities through destination marketing, management and tourism development.
