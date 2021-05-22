Hammer time: Sprocket holds ceremony to kick off construction of coworking space

More than 50 officials, community leaders and supporters flocked to the Coke Plant in midtown Paducah Friday morning to witness a groundbreaking event signifying the formal beginning of the expansion of Sprocket — a technology-focused nonprofit with the aim of advancing the area’s digital economy.
The $1.2 million build-out is funded by a number of local partners — including the Paducah City Commission, the McCracken County Fiscal Court and the McCracken County Public Library — working to transform the former Coca-Cola bottling plant into a high-tech coworking space, a change that could pay big dividends for the community.
Seventy years ago, Sprocket chairman John Truitt noted, Paducah became the Atomic City and in the 1990s it blossomed into the thriving arts center of Quilt City USA. This space could be the start of a new chapter, he said.
The city has “a history of doing bold things when it comes to the economy and the culture of the area. This kind of space was why Silicon Valley took off.
“It was people with ideas gathering together and sharing and collaborating and growing something from nothing. That possibility is here now.”
This investment, Paducah Mayor Pro-Tem Sandra Wilson said, is a necessary one for the area as emerging technologies are predicted to displace as many as 75 million jobs by the end of 2022. The city commission awarded Sprocket a $900,000 forgivable loan in December 2020 in addition another $100,000 for the project.
“To us the question became clear: Will Paducah be a part of this seismic economic shift or would we be left in the rear view? So this community was not going to be left in the rear view,” she said. “Today we begin to build digital opportunity for our children right here in Paducah and McCracken County.”
McCracken County’s fiscal court contributed $100,000 to the building of the coworking space. Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said he thinks it’s novel that the former soft drink bottling plant is being repurposed for such a futuristic effort.
The converted space, Clymer said, “will offer our residents, young and old, the opportunity to innovate, design and create. This will move Paducah and McCracken County even more forward into the future. We’re already the economic and entertainment hub of western Kentucky and we have been for many years, now we’re creating a high tech, coworking business startup space drawing the smartest and most energetic people in our community into one space.”
Rachel Norton, who chairs the board of the McCracken County Public Library, is thrilled at the opportunity that Sprocket could bring to Paducah. The institution contributed $100,000 to the building effort.
“The library’s partnership with Sprocket allows us to reach beyond our physical location, staff and resources to reach the community at a broader level. STEM (which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics) is a priority for our library,” Norton said. “This is an opportunity that’s going to bring great things to our residents and jobs in the technology sector to our community.”
Once the 8,800-square foot site is completed — which Sprocket founder Monica Bilak estimates will be by December — it will hopefully serve as the working space for a number of technology and software-based businesses brought to the area by Codefi through its startup-oriented pitching contest, 1ST50K, though anyone will be able to join the coworking space as a member. Codefi’s Coding Lab project is aimed specifically at developing a trained worker population that could work for these companies or become remote workers for other tech-based businesses.
Codefi Director James Stapleton reflected on his company’s beginnings in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and the speed with which Sprocket is progressing. He said he thinks this investment could bring as much as $20 million in economic impact in the next couple of years.
“We’re thrilled to be here today to celebrate the beginning of something great. We didn’t go near this fast,” he said. “The progress that’s being made here now in the timeframe that it’s being made is so much better than we did and we’re proud to be a part of that but it’s due to this widespread, really broadly diverse partnership that’s taking place here.”
Clymer added that a project like this is representative of “a public-private partnership at its highest and best” level.
Other speakers at the event included Tony Ellis, with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development; Andrea Underwood with Paducah Power; Kevin Kauffield, president of Independence Bank; and JP Kelly, founder of Triangle Enterprises.
Kauffield and Kelly announced contributions to Codefi’s 1ST50K program, Underwood announced the utility company would continue to offer free internet services for the facility in the coming years and Ellis reported the state would be aiding Sprocket with the funding of its Codefi partnership in some capacity.
Before the event ended,each of the speakers hammered a nail in a ceremonial board to celebrate the groundbreaking.
“I believe in the vision of Sprocket and what we’re doing here. It’s really important as a community to promote these things together,” Truitt said in closing. “The community effort from the county, the city, the state and the library has made this possible.”
