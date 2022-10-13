PADNWS-10-13-22 MASSAC HAM RADIO - PHOTO

Set up in the Massac County Amateur Radio Club’s fully operating, generator-powered station, club president Ruben Fuentes can make contact with ham radio operators around the world during the special event station held during the Fort Massac Encampment. Club members will also provide a community service by being the extra eyes and ears for first responders at the event.

 TERRA TEMPLE | The Planet

METROPOLIS, Ill. — While the Fort Massac Encampment provides visitors a connection to life in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, another group will be at Fort Massac State Park this weekend making connections around the world.

The Massac County Amateur Radio Club will participate in its second special event station during the Encampment while, for the fourth year, also being on hand to provide its services for park staff and thousands of visitors.

