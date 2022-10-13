METROPOLIS, Ill. — While the Fort Massac Encampment provides visitors a connection to life in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, another group will be at Fort Massac State Park this weekend making connections around the world.
The Massac County Amateur Radio Club will participate in its second special event station during the Encampment while, for the fourth year, also being on hand to provide its services for park staff and thousands of visitors.
“This weekend, we’re providing a community service by being the eyes and ears for first responders in the Encampment,” explained Ruben Fuentes, the club’s president. “All the ham radio operators walking the grounds will have a radio and wearing a vest. They’ll report back anything that first responders need to have a look at that they don’t know about yet. We’ll try to expedite that and help them get a faster response.”
•••
The Massac County Amateur Radio Club formed six years ago following the region’s experience with the 2009 ice storm and its earthquake zone location.
“Our interest here is emergency communication,” Charlie Richey, the club’s project manager. “The beauty of ham radio is you don’t have to have a lot of infrastructure, it’s right here. If something bad happens, we’ll probably be the only game in town.”
The club has a fully operating, generator-powered station set up at Fort Massac State Park and another station at its headquarters on 10th Street. Along with office set ups, members also use handheld radios that can reach out 50 to 75 miles and their cell phones to communicate with each other or other operators around the world.
“This has merit,” Richey said. “There’s a small amount of equipment needed to send and receive messages. Equipment can be run on batteries or generator.”
Another message option is Windlink, which sends emails through a modem that can turn the laptop information into a digital signal to go through the ham radio to three message relay centers around the globe.
“Once I connect to them, it’ll load a message from that point and I can send email messages to anyone in the world without the internet,” explained Jim Pitchford, an operator from Girard. “The messages can go one of three ways — internet, VHF or HF. Messages are prioritized in how they’re handled; it’s part of the development of the national traffic system.”
According to hamstudy.org, ham radio, or amateur radio, is the licensed use of radio equipment for private recreation, experimentation, self-training, practice, emergency communications or any other non-commercial use.
According to the American Radio Relay League website, ham radio traces its roots to 1901 when Guglielmo Marconi communicated across the Atlantic with a radio device using high power and giant antennas. In the early days, stations with their broad signals jammed up other operations in the area, leading to licensure requirements, wavelength restrictions and the nickname of “ham.” Hiram Percy Maxim found messages could be sent more reliably over long distances if relay stations were organized, and founded ARRL in 1914.
There are now three million amateur radio operators worldwide, with 700,000 of them in the United States. American operators are granted an amateur radio license by the Federal Communications Commission, upon passing an examination on radio theory and operation. There are three licensure levels — technician, general and amateur extra.
“We do classes and testing every week,” Richey said. “We do practice and teaching sessions to go over the material prior to the test. There’s an app to help you prepare. In a 10-day to two-week period, we can get you to pass the test. We have about a 92% pass rate.”
•••
Richey started in ham radio when he was 15 years old. Originally from the Simpson area near Vienna, he “built a little radio and went from there. There were very few hams at the time; now, we have a very extensive operation,” he said.
Massac County Amateur Radio Club has 53 members, who “come from a number of different walks of life,” Richey said.
Fuentes got involved with ham radio after his 38 years as a police officer near Austin, Texas.
“Once I got involved, I saw lots of opportunities to volunteer for disaster relief, working with the American Red Cross and teaching people amateur radio,” he said.
When he and his wife moved to Calvert City, Kentucky, he learned about the Massac County club and got involved.
He and Richey organized the 2021 special event station. Through the event, ham operators from southern Illinois and Kentucky spent 33 hours — from 9 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday — making contacts with fellow operators around the world.
“There’s a certain amount of technical information you exchange, no matter where you’re from,” Fuentes said.
“You fill in the boxes to show contact was made and who with. Once that contact’s successful and you have the required information on both sides, that’s a completed contact. Once you have a completed contact, you can submit the information to the American Radio Relay League national headquarters and they put things together for awards or document that during this special event, you accomplished these contacts with these people.”
But more than the contact with someone a continent away is the working together of neighborhood operators.
“We work very closely with our people in Kentucky because when that earthquake hits, it’s not going to pay any attention to that river,” Richey said. “When that earthquake, or significant event, hits, we’ll be on the air.”
•••
Pitchford noted that ham radio has been identified as an “when all else fails” system of communication.
“Amateur radio basically is hundreds of thousands of different frequencies we can use versus commercial radio where you’re licensed for one frequency,” he explained. “There is a spectrum of different bands we can operate on — anything from zero to 30 megahertz. Local aid communications between a hospital and an emergency management office can be done on a simplex VHF frequency. If we need to talk to Springfield from here, we go to an HF frequency. If I can get to Springfield, I can get to all the state assets and resources. (During an emergency,) they want to know what we’ve got and can share and what we need. And we can give them a good picture (of what’s going on).
“It’s a hobby supported by us individually. It isn’t owned by the state. Nobody gets paid to do it. We’re all volunteers,” he continued. “Gathering information, passing information up and receiving information — that’s what we’re here for.”
Pitchford got involved with ham radio 33 years ago as the emergency manager for Macoupin County, which he retired from last year. “As emergency manager, we didn’t have any money. To talk to my volunteers out in the field, I got my license and started a radio club in 1989.”
He’s now part of the state communications team. Through his work with the State of Illinois EMA, he met Richey.
Pitchford set up Windlink during last year’s special event station. The system can use either internet, VHF or HF to send/receive messages once the point of contact is made.
“An intricate part of amateur radio is getting messages and delivering them,” he said. “We can pass by voice, but we’ve learned we can also pass by written word, which takes some traffic off radio frequencies and puts it into the digital mode.”
Windlink uses the same concept developed “during World War II, when soldiers wanted to get a message back to their families, they came up with radiogram with four parts — header, recipient, message, signature. The idea is to do the message in less than 25 words, so you’ve got to be concise and summarize very quickly — say what you mean, mean what you say — and get out of the way for the next person.”
•••
Richey said there’s a perception that ham operators are stuck in their basements, but that’s far from true as many are out in the field.
“If something happens, we can communicate,” he said.
“All of our radios are equipped to the fire and police frequency, so we can monitor what they’re doing. We coordinate very closely with them. We work very closely with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, local police and other law enforcement groups because they’re going to be limited to very few frequencies and their communication will be absolutely overwhelmed (during an emergency). We’ve got a thousand frequencies, so we can move traffic.”
He shared an example.
“About 35 years ago, an ice storm hit Springfield. They had no power, no communication. We put hams at various fire and police facilities around town and when they’d get a call, we’d receive the message and tell the station where to go and they went,” Richey said. “So, it works very well.”
•••
The Massac County Amateur Radio Club meets monthly on the third Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at club headquarters, 300 W. 10th St., Metropolis. The next meeting is Oct. 19. The group also meets weekly for breakfast at Yesterday’s, 310 W. 10th St., Metropolis, at 10 a.m. Saturdays. The next breakfast meeting is Oct. 22. Both meetings are open to ham radio operators or any members of the public who are interested in learning more about ham radio. For more information, call 270-816-5551 or email k9due@k9due.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.