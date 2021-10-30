Halloween traditions can be traced to church, pagan practices

When you think about Halloween, you think of children going out in their favorite costume — maybe it’s you, maybe it’s a child or grandchild — and going door-to-door to collect candy from neighbors’ houses.
You think of scary stories and ghosts and goblins, spirits rising up from the dead to do untold terrors to mortal beings.
There was a time when Halloween was a much more serious, more staid time of the year. It was — and to many, still is — a time of reflection.
Halloween is the modern name for All Hallows Eve and was once spelled Hallowe’en, an abbreviated form of “Hallow Even” or “Hallow Evening.”
Like almost all eves, it precedes a noted holiday, All Saints Day, which falls on Nov. 1.
Edward Wilson, the director of archives for the Diocese of Owensboro and the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, said All Saints Day commemorates all of the saints of the Catholic church.
“In Catholicism, we have a huge part of our tradition called the veneration of the saints,” he said. “It’s where we ask the saints for intercession. We look for guidance.
“We see the saints as people who had a model life, so if you were struggling with something — say, addiction — there is a saint you can look to that you can look to their example, their devotion and find solace in them.”
Wilson said several saints have their own feast days, but All Saints Day was made to commemorate all of the saints on the same day.
“Apparently, it was celebrated first on May 13, certain historians said, and then, it was moved to Nov. 1 because there was a cathedral in Rome — an old site in Rome that they converted to a Christian church — and the celebration of the consecration of that church was on Nov. 1,” he said. “So, they moved it.”
According to an article published Oct. 28, 2019, on uCatholic.com, it was Pope Gregory III who moved All Saints Day to Nov. 1 to honor the dedication day of All Saints Chapel in St. Peter’s in Rome. His namesake, Pope Gregory IV, commanded in the 840s that All Saints Day be observed everywhere.
“In 998, St. Odilo, the abbot of the powerful monastery of Cluny in southern France, added a celebration on Nov. 2,” the article reads. “This was a day of prayer for the souls of all the faithful departed. This feast, called All Souls Day, spread from France to the rest of Europe.
“So, now the church had feasts for all those in heaven and all those in purgatory. What about those in the other place? It seems Irish Catholic peasants wondered about the unfortunate souls in hell. After all, if the souls in hell are left out when we celebrate those in heaven and purgatory, they might be unhappy enough to cause trouble. So, it became customary to bang pots and pans on All Hallows Even to let the damned know they were not forgotten.”
The article says the custom of dressing in costumes for the holiday began in France during the 14th or 15th century, after Europe was hit by several outbreaks of the bubonic plague.
Artistic representations on All Souls Day showed what is known as a “danse macabre” or dance of death commonly painted on walls of cemeteries showing the devil leading a line of people — popes, kings, lepers, knights, ladies, peasants, etc. — into the tomb. Often, a living tableau of the dance was done with people dressed in various states of life.
“But the French dressed up on All Souls, not Halloween; and the Irish, who had Halloween, did not dress up,” the article continues. “How the two became mingled probably happened first in the British colonies of North America during the 1700s, when Irish and French Catholics began to intermarry. The Irish focus on hell gave the French masquerades an even more macabre twist.”
Trick-or-treating had its own odd origins, according to uCatholic.com.
“During the penal period of the 1500s to the 1700s in England, Catholics had no legal rights,” it reads. “They could not hold office and were subject to fines, jail and heavy taxes. It was a capital offense to say Mass, and hundreds of priests were martyred.
“Occasionally, English Catholics resisted, sometimes foolishly. One of the most foolish acts of resistance was a plot to blow up the Protestant King James I and his Parliament with gunpowder. This was supposed to trigger a Catholic uprising against the oppressors. The ill-conceived Gunpowder Plot was foiled on Nov. 5, 1605, when the man guarding the gunpowder, a reckless convert named Guy Fawkes, was captured and arrested. He was hanged; the plot fizzled.”
The celebration of Guy Fawkes Day in the American colonies lost its meaning, but the celebration itself was not lost.
“Nov. 5, Guy Fawkes Day, became a great celebration in England, and so it remains,” the article states. “During the penal periods, bands of revelers would put on masks and visit local Catholics in the dead of night, demanding beer and cakes for their celebration: trick or treat!
“Guy Fawkes Day arrived in the American colonies with the first English settlers, but by the time of the American Revolution, old King James and Guy Fawkes had pretty much been forgotten. Trick or treat, though, was too much fun to give up, so eventually it moved to Oct. 31, the day of the Irish-French masquerade. And in America, trick or treat wasn’t limited to Catholics.”
While Halloween appears to have a Christian origin, in the depths of time, the holidays marked by pagans — those whose spiritual practices are based on nature — often coincide with church-based holidays, and Halloween is no exception.
The festival of Samhain (pronounced SAW-win), a Celtic celebration, is the last of three harvest celebrations of the Pagan Wheel of the Year.
“It was once the way folks who lived much closer to the land than most of us do today separated the year into light and dark, growing seasons and harvest or fallow seasons,” said Tara Nelsen, who founded the Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance in 1998. “Most cultures have pagan roots in their beliefs, and many were forced to change and adapt or, literally, die.
“Depending on the culture and its ancient roots, you will find slight variances in the way this sacred day was practiced or celebrated.”
Nelsen said Samhain is traditionally celebrated the same day as Halloween.
“Traditionally, Samhain is Oct. 31, but you will find people who believe it is not a specific date on our modern calendar, rather a phase or period of time in late October or early November,” she said. “This is because the nature of the sabbat, the holiday, is as much about timing as it is about the vibe in the air.
“It is harvest time, and with the harvest comes the energy of endings and death. We are reaping what we have sown all year, whether that be crops or self improvement projects and life changes.”
Nelsen said autumn is the season of preparation for the coming winter and a time to look back over the fertile months of the year and see what has born fruit or not, symbolically as well as in day-to-day real life.
“The belief that harvest time, the ending of the year, is also when the veil between the living and the dead is thought to be the thinnest,” she said of the holiday’s origins. “It is a time to be able to more easily speak, see or hear the ghosts of the dead or your ancestors.
“Part of the spiritual celebration of Samhain for pagans is the honoring of our ancestors: those we have loved and lost. It is said this is the time to ask for any words of wisdom, advice or to simply say goodbye. It was believed that on All Hallows Eve, spirits freely roamed this plane, the world of the living, and that not all those spirits were nice. Hiding from the bad spirits was important, and so if someone looked a bit more like a ghost or goblin, and could hide in plain sight, blend in with the other ghosts or spirits, a costume is a good thing to have.”
Nelsen added that jack-o-lanterns are likely to have an origin more rooted in Samhain than All Saints Day or All Souls Day.
“The carving of pumpkins has a similar history, though the bright orange jack-o’-lanterns used in the U.S. is a North American plant,” she said. “Europeans — where many but not all roots of pagan traditions originate — used other things such as turnips.
“The carving of the faces as well as the lighting of the gourd or vessel was to help the good spirits, the ancestors, find their way through the darkness and home.”
Nelsen said pagans use Samhain to celebrate the cycle of the year, from planting seeds to the harvest.
“Pagans believe in the sacredness of nature, and celebrating the cycle of the seasons is a big part of our spiritual practices,” she said. “We may not understand as deeply how important the success of crops or animals are to our very survival. It’s 2021, and all one could ever need can be bought at the local store, but we are dependent on the health and fertility of the Earth for every aspect of our lives.
“In celebrating the changing of the seasons, we are able to take a moment away from Facebook and streaming shows and video games to honor the planet we live on, to give thanks for all it provides. To celebrate with others not just our spiritual connections, but our humanity.
“Samhain is the time to take a moment, remember the people and pets that have been loved and lost,” she added. “To leave them an offering of food or drink, to break out photos and share stories, and maybe, just maybe, feel their arms around us or hear their voice again, even if for one moment of one night.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.