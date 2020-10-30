MURRAY — Halloween is Saturday and as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, people in Kentucky counties classified in the “red zone” are adjusting their holiday plans.
Murray State University senior Lauren Riley is concerned that Calloway County is in the red zone for coronavirus cases. On Halloween weekend, she plans to avoid large gatherings and to observe social distancing.
“Yeah, I don’t want to bring anything back to my family,” Riley said. “That’s one of the main reasons I’m being such a stickler about it. Like, that would break my heart if my family members were to get sick and die and it was because I was being selfish and reckless.”
The Calloway County Health Department reported 30 new cases in the west Kentucky county, bringing the total number of cases to date to 1,002. So far, 11 people in Calloway County have died because of the virus.
The health department reported that 843 people have recovered there so far. As of Wednesday, 141 people remain isolated in their homes, and seven people are hospitalized because of the illness.
Meanwhile, the Murray City Hall will close to the public Friday morning because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. Mayor Bob Rogers said Murray City Hall would remain open for business with its drive-thru, drop boxes and telephones, but the building will be closed to the public. The police department and fire stations will remain open.
Rogers says the decision was made to help curb the spread of the virus.
Murray State University requires students to wear masks, enforces social distancing, and provides hand washing stations. Sophomore John Campbell said students wouldn’t keep up with precautions at Halloween parties.
“At the parties, you’re not going to be social distancing,” Campbell said. “Chances are you won’t be wearing a mask. You’ll just be spreading the virus.”
Riley and Campbell each hope students find safer ways to enjoy Halloween this year for their own safety, as well as their families’ and the community.
