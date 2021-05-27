COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in western Kentucky and across the state and country.
The Biden administration confirmed Tuesday that half of the U.S. adult population (around 130 million people) had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and here in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said two million had received at least their first dose.
In McCracken County, 50% of adults (just under 40% of the population) have now been vaccinated, according to state data. Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster said he is satisfied with the number though he’d like that to be higher.
“It’s progressing slowly to where we want it to be and we’re hopeful that we’ll get there, it’s just going to take longer than we had anticipated or wanted, but more and more people are getting vaccinated each day,” he told The Sun. “We’ll continue to hold clinics in the area to promote vaccination and service those that were a little more hesitant to get it.”
The proliferation of vaccine throughout the region has helped to bring down the number of new COVID-19 cases. The eight-county Purchase Area has so far seen 18,636 cases and 351 deaths since the pandemic’s start. The peak of the pandemic came in early January, when there were as many as 200 new cases being diagnosed per day across the region. The seven-day rolling average for the region was down to 16.4 Wednesday.
While the local hospitals, Koster added, are slowing down their COVID-19 vaccination efforts, his department is going to “be out there beating the bushes,” holding clinics at businesses and restaurants around the area to serve as many people as possible.
“It’s been great to see the numbers come down. We did see a little tick back up recently in hospitalizations,” Koster said. “COVID-19 still raises its ugly head and it’s not going to go away any time soon for those that have not been vaccinated it’s still out there. Certainly the numbers are going to continue to come down as long as people keep getting vaccinated but with the lifting of many of the restrictions that we’ve seen put in place there’s no doubt that it’s going to be spread continually until most people get vaccinated.”
Information about local vaccination clinics can be found via www.purchasehealth.org or by calling the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9625. The department will be a no appointment needed drive-thru Johnson & Johnson clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the health department’s office in downtown Paducah.
