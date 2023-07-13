Typically, people lose 50 to 150 strands of hair a day, according to APRN Chrissy Overstreet with Baptist Health Paducah, but losing too much can be a sign of other health problems.
Excessive hair loss can be difficult to spot over time. That’s why Overstreet said to pay attention to changes over time. A cosmetologist can help with that. Reinne Phillips is a cosmetologist at Chroma Salon in Paducah. She works hard to pay attention to those signs.
“I really like to make people’s day. I like to see the smile at the end of the service,” she said. She tries to stay attentive to changes, like hair loss, which for one client led to the discovery of cancer.
“On the head, it kind of looked like a freckle in a way. Then, it kind of came open a little bit, so we tried treating it a little bit, but it wasn’t healing. So, I had her go to a dermatologist, and they determined what we had feared,” she said.
Your hair and scalp can tell you more than you’d think.
“The health of someone’s hair, a lot of the time, will depict what they look like on the inside, as far as nutrition deficiencies and if there could be other diseases,” Overstreet said.
She also said stress, autoimmune diseases such as lupus, and polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, can cause hair loss.
“Do you see the difference? Do you feel the difference? Has your cosmetologist told you, you know, your hair is starting to thin a little bit?” she said.
Phillips also told me some natural remedies that you can use to combat hair loss after you visit a doctor, if you’ve learned that there isn’t something more serious going on.
She said you can use “rosemary oil, which is super easy in the kitchen.” At the end of the day, Phillips’ goal is to make people look and feel good, both outside and inside.
“A big smile, again, is the smile on their faces that there is a solution for them, that they don’t have to just endure through that,” she said.
Phillips’ client who discovered she had cancer sadly lost her life to the disease. It’s one big reason Phillips pays close attention to the health of her clients’ hair and scalp.
