The Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity needs the community’s help raising funds for its next home build, and pocket change can go “a long way” in accomplishing that.
The nonprofit launched “A Pack of Pennies and a Prayer” earlier this month, partnering with Independence Bank locations in McCracken County. Through the fundraiser, people are encouraged to donate 50 cents — or any amount — and write a prayer. It ends Aug. 31 but it’s “kind of slow” right now, executive director Brenda Langlois said.
She said Habitat for Humanity organizations across the state have done this fundraiser.
“We ended up doing it this month and so the thought process was, during COVID, we know money’s tight for a lot of folks, but most people can spare 50 cents, maybe even a dollar,” she said.
“If everyone did that or a good majority of people just threw in 50 cents or a dollar, that all adds up. It multiplies. It goes a long way when a lot of people pitch in with just a little.”
The fundraiser’s goal is $10,000, while Habitat for Humanity is also participating in the annual Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities.
The Community Foundation of West Kentucky will match donations up to $10,000 to grow Habitat for Humanity’s endowment. All “Pack of Pennies” donations will go toward the nonprofit and help low-income families with home ownership opportunities in McCracken County.
“We’re raising funds for that next build that we’re going to be building at 2901 Virginia St.,” Langlois said.
“It’s a corner lot. It’s located right behind Morgan Elementary School, so it’s a great location for a family, but we’re still raising money to be able to build that house. We were hoping that this would be a generator of some funds for us to get that project going.”
The Virginia Street build will be home No. 74 and Langlois estimated Habitat needs to raise around $20,000 more for the project, which has a tentative fall construction start. Eleven applicants had already turned in forms as of Tuesday afternoon, and several others had picked up forms.
Langlois explained it takes a community to build a Habitat for Humanity home, as it needs volunteers, contractors, people who donate and others to help build the homes.
Habitat for Humanity celebrated a home dedication for No. 73 in July on River Oaks Boulevard, which was funded by donations from Leadership Paducah Class No. 32. There were also funds left over for No. 74.
“One house at a time, we’re making a difference and we’re changing lives of the families and the children and the grandchildren,” she said.
“It’s just a ripple effect for these families that are able to receive a Habitat house. It’s just life-changing and it’s such a blessing to them.”
Habitat for Humanity is still accepting applications for a three-bedroom home at 2901 Virginia St. The application and required documents must be received in the office, Century Building, 100 Fountain Ave., Suite 207, by 5 p.m. Aug. 28. For more information, visit www.paducahhabitat.org.
