The Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity wants the community to “bank on housing” this month, as it’s launched a new fundraising campaign to support its work of building homes for families who need them.
The nonprofit is asking churches, businesses, organizations, families, and individuals to come on board and help fill cardboard house-shaped banks with coins, dollars or checks, which will go toward the construction of quality, affordable housing. With Habitat, families help build their homes and also pay an interest-free mortgage. It’s currently working on home No. 74 on Virginia Street and raising money to build home No. 75 on Guthrie Avenue in Paducah.
“We want to get the community thinking from now, in the future, that October is ‘Bank on Housing’ month, where we’re asking the community to fill a house bank and help us build affordable housing. It costs money to build a house and it takes a community to build a house,” Brenda Langlois, Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity executive director, told The Sun.
“We have a lot of people that help us when we’re actually doing the building, as far as the materials and discounts and free labor and a lot of things like that, but we still have to write checks for materials that we still have to buy and people we have to pay, like the HVAC, the plumber.”
She plans for this to become an annual campaign and wants it to build and build each year, becoming a major fundraiser for the nonprofit. As Langlois puts it, Habitat homes are “life-changing” for families and raising money for builds is a constant process for the nonprofit. She indicated that Habitat likes to have $65,000 for a build.
“The money that they donate to Habitat — we really, really appreciate, and that is going to help us build our next house because we’re still raising money for that,” Langlois added.
The Paducah City Commission approved the property transfer of 2011 Guthrie Ave. to the nonprofit back in July, and it will be the site of home No. 75. A family of a single mother with three children has already been selected for it.
“We have the lot now, it’s transferred over to us,” she said. “We’re getting it surveyed, working on the plans. We want to be able to break ground before the end of year on that next lot. We’re tentatively making plans for the groundbreaking ceremony next month.”
As for home No. 74, the roof is on it now and other work continues at the build site. It’s located at 2901 Virginia St., and right by Morgan Elementary School. A wall-raising event took place in August. Langlois said she hopes to get the family moved in before the end of the year.
Anyone interested in getting banks for the “Bank on Housing” campaign can contact 270-444-2060, Langlois said. Visit paducahhabitat.org for more information on how to volunteer, donate or get involved.
Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11
