The Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its next home on Virginia Street.
It plans to build a three-bedroom home at 2901 Virginia St., located near Morgan Elementary School in Paducah. Prospective homeowners must show a need for adequate housing, agree to partner with Habitat and be able to pay an interest-free mortgage.
The applications and required documents must be received in the Habitat office by 5 p.m. Aug. 28. It’s located in the Century Building, 100 Fountain Ave., Suite 207. Applications are available at the office or online at paducahhabitat.org.
