Habitat breaks ground on No. 75

The Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity hit a big milestone Friday with its official groundbreaking of Habitat home No. 75 — much to the excitement of Executive Director Brenda Langlois.
“Seventy-five is kind of one of those milestone numbers — 75, 100,” she told The Sun. “We’re really excited about No. 75. ... It’s a beautiful lot, a good sized lot, great neighborhood. It’s quiet. It has a park nearby. It’s just close to the high school.”
Langlois, Habitat board members, the selected homeowner, and others, gathered Friday morning at 2011 Guthrie Ave. in Paducah, where the group heard a blessing, read scripture and picked up shovels for the brief ceremony.
“When we do a groundbreaking ceremony, it marks the official beginning of construction on this home and it also serves as an opportunity to proclaim that the houses are built on the foundation of God’s love,” Langlois told attendees.
The city of Paducah donated the vacant lot earlier this year. It will be the site of a new home, where Chauncy Davis and her three daughters will live. Davis, of Paducah, participated in the ceremony. She was joined by one of her daughters, Mahogany, and described Habitat as a “good organization.”
“It means a great deal,” Davis told The Sun, about working with Habitat. “Where I come from, they didn’t have stuff like this, so when I found out about it — it means a lot.”
She’s looking forward to having her own yard and planting a garden. She also plans to get a dog for her children, as they have always wanted one.
Meanwhile, Langlois said the Guthrie Avenue lot’s survey is underway. The nonprofit is still raising funds for the build. It’s currently working on home No. 74 at 2901 Virginia St., which is located near Morgan Elementary School.
“It takes a community to build a Habitat house,” Langlois told the crowd.
“We cannot build by ourselves. We need donations. We need materials, donations. We get discounts. We need many volunteers. A lot of hands are involved in building a Habitat house, so we thank everyone that’s going to be involved in any capacity in helping us build this house.”
The groundbreaking included a $5,000 ceremonial check presentation by Brandy Mitchell from Regions Bank, which will go toward building the home. For the build, Habitat still needs more funds and sponsors. “Every house is different,” but the nonprofit likes to have around $65,000 for a build.
Langlois looks to have the family for No. 74 in their home next spring, and hopes to have No. 75 done before the end of next year.
“We’re always building a house and making plans for the next one, and we’re always raising money for the next house. We have to write checks for materials. We’re excited,” she said.
Visit paducahhabitat.org to learn more about the nonprofit’s work.
