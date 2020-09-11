The Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity broke ground Thursday on home No. 74, as the nonprofit works to choose a family for its next build on Virginia Street.
Executive Director Brenda Langlois, along with Habitat for Humanity board members and a group from MOVE Realty, LLC, gathered Thursday morning at 2901 Virginia St., where they blessed the project, read scripture and picked up a shovel for a groundbreaking ceremony. The grassy, corner lot will be the site of a three-bedroom home near Morgan Elementary School.
“I’m excited,” Langlois told The Sun. “I’m always excited. My ultimate dream would be that we could get to one day, where we could do two houses a year.”
The nonprofit dedicated its last home, No. 73, on River Oaks Boulevard in July and aims to get a family finalized for home No. 74 by the end of September, ahead of an October start. Langlois also hopes to have the home’s roof up by Christmas and the build completed next spring.
“We got the lot,” she said.
“That’s a big thing. We’re trying to get the plans developed now. We’ve got the house design figured out. I’m hoping once we have the house plans and the permit and everything, then maybe by the first part of October, we can start digging. That would be ideal in October to start digging.”
The lot was donated by MOVE Realty, and many representatives from the business attended the ceremony, including principal broker and owner Seth Manea. He said he and his wife, Tabitha, bought the lot and it all transpired from several conversations with Langlois.
“I’ve been blessed by this community that we live in,” Manea said.
“Our business has just been blessed because of the people that trust us with their real estate needs and it’s just a good opportunity to give back, because while we work with people buying houses every day, we also understand there’s a need for affordable housing and Habitat’s mission is really close to home when it comes to affordable housing.”
Nineteen applications for home No. 74 came in by an Aug. 28 deadline, according to Langlois.
The nonprofit is currently going through the different applications to see who meets qualifications, which includes having a need for adequate housing and agreeing to partner with it on the project. It has various requirements for homes, such as “sweat equity” hours by the family.
“If for some reason, we do not have a family that qualifies, then we will determine the day and we’ll open the process back up and then we’ll be getting that out to the community and the paper and the news, and everybody that we’re accepting applications again,” Langlois added.
She said Habitat for Humanity is still raising money for the build, while any interested volunteers can also contact it for future volunteer opportunities. It can be reached at 270-444-2060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.