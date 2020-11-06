POLLARD — Gwendolyn Comley Lentz, 94, died at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday Nov, 4. Gwen was born on April 23, 1926, at the home of her grandparents in Pollard, Ky. Her parents were Calvin Comley and Dola Johns Comley. Gwen graduated from Nicholasville High School in 1944 and attended the University of Kentucky where she met her husband, Henry William Lentz. They were married in August of 1949, settling in Louisville, Ky., before permanently moving to Paducah in 1952.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother and sister-in-law, Victor and Geraldine Comley, and a son-in-law, Jerry Croog. She is survived by four children, Bill Lentz, Jr. (Anita), Robin Croog, Cherry Lentz Saenger (Paul), and Carol Ann Keeling (Mike). Additional survivors include grandchildren Beth Lake (Wendell), Will Lentz, Molly Croog (Jorge Cruz), Rebecca Croog (Jake Patton), Chris Saenger (Monica), Aaron Saenger, Robert Saenger, Lee Keeling (Melissa), Chloe Sandoval (Michael) and great grandchildren Bradley and Caroline Lake.
Gwen was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church. She was also a longtime member of the Ladies Golf Association at Rolling Hills, and an avid bridge player. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, sewing, needlework, collecting antique samplers, oriental rugs, and English tea caddies.
Gwen was a great source of stories about her life growing up during the depression in the “hills and hollers” of central Kentucky. Although her “immediate” family in childhood consisted of her mother, father and brother, country life families included grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and best friends and these family members were a rich source of material. At the insistence of her daughter, Gwen began writing down these stories, ultimately publishing the story of her early life, “A Long Way From Pollard.” The title comes from her brother who, after a discussion of their latest oriental rug acquisition remarked “Gwen, we’ve come a long way from Pollard.”
Services will be held at a later date.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com. Gwen was passionate about protecting the natural habitat and memorial expressions of sympathy may be made to the Xerces Society (www.xerces.org), or a charity of your choice
