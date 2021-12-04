With Kentucky’s modern firearms deer season recently closed and other hunting ahead, the state’s whitetail harvest for 2021-22 seems destined for a robust but unremarkable total.
Following the gun deer season wrap-up last weekend, the third weekend of the 16-day season, hunters across Kentucky had reported taking about 120,500 deer by all weapons at that point. About 96,000 deer had been accounted for by firearms hunters then.
Those figures compare to an all-weapons total of about 125,500 deer at the same time the previous, 2020-21 hunting year. Of those, something slightly less than 95,000 were reported taken by modern firearms.
Overall, the current hunting year is running lower, but insignificantly lower in Kentucky’s deer harvest than that of the previous year. Last year’s total deer tally by all weapons through all the weapons-based seasons ended with 141,621 whitetails registered with the Telecheck phone/Internet reporting system.
For perspective, the 2020-21 state deer harvest was appreciably lower than that of 2019-20, 148,395, and 2018-19, 145,753. Yet, last year’s harvest was greater than both those of 2016-17 and 2017-18.
The average deer harvest for Kentucky over the past five years is 142,251. With typical participation and, especially, considerable days of tolerable to good weather during remaining hunting seasons, the current year could finish with a deer harvest near the five-year average.
The all-time high deer harvest? That was six years back, achieved during the 2015-16 hunting year when Kentucky whitetail hunters reported an all-weapons harvest of a whopping 155,730.
There is no question that the modern firearms season will have produced the most deer harvest of the entire hunting year even though it is just 16 days of hunting. The modern gun season draws the most hunter participation by far, attracted by the most efficient method of hunting during the time (the peak of the whitetail rut) when the maximum amount of deer movement can be expected.
That is certainly not the only means by which to add to the deer harvest, however. The archery and crossbow seasons are ongoing now, running continuously through Jan. 17. Bowhunters have taken more than 12,000 deer thus far this season and, based on past years, could be expected to report the harvest of another 4,000 to 5,000.
Crossbow hunters have reported taking well more than 9,000 and might tack on another 3,000 to 4,000 if previous seasons are a fair indicator.
Next up, however is the second, late session of muzzleloader deer season. That begins next Saturday and runs for nine days, Dec. 11-19, encompassing two weekends. Hunters have taken more than 4,400 deer with muzzleloaders this hunting year, and they could well double that or more during the late season.
One last gun season will come Jan. 1-2 with the free youth deer season, one in which junior hunters younger than 16 can hunt with modern firearms (while under supervision of adult partners). The free part of the weekend free youth deer season is that for those two days, the kid hunters are neither required to have a youth hunting license nor a youth deer permit. That annual season might be expected to produce several hundred to more than 1,000 deer.
It is turkey time again in Kentucky with the late shotgun hunting season for birds of either sex. Shotgun hunters can take gobblers or hens today through Friday of next week, Dec. 4-10.
The season is a colder version of the early autumn week of shotgun turkey hunting Oct. 23-29. These two weeks of fall hunting are the only shotgun hunting options outside of the traditional spring gobbler season. Other than big differences in season, the spring hunting is for gobblers only, while the fall seasons are for either-sex turkeys.
Hunting styles between spring and fall are much varied, too. Spring hunters can rely on calls and perhaps decoys in a big to attract gobblers amid the mating season. Fall hunters do not have an edge of reproductive allure to bring birds to them, so the cool and cold season hunts are typically practiced as ambush hunts. Hunters typically set up in blinds or natural cover along turkey travel routes to await winter flocks to come along.
The bag limit for the fall turkey seasons combined (including two shotgun seasons along with archery and crossbow seasons) is four turkeys, either hens or gobblers. However, only two turkeys can be taken by shotgun. Additionally, restrictions allow only a single turkey with a beard of three inches or longer in the limit. No more than one turkey can be taken on any single day of hunting.
Kentucky’s on-again, off-again duck hunting season is about to be on again for the duration.
The traditional statewide duck season opened initially Thanksgiving Day and ran for four days through the holiday weekend. Out since Monday, the duck hunting will get serious as it resumes on Tuesday of next week.
Indeed, the Kentucky duck season’s late segment runs Dec. 7 through Jan. 31, a 56-day stretch that is set to continue as late as the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service regulators’ framework allow. Kentucky’s hunters and wildlife managers prefer the latest opportunities that can be scheduled to play the best odds for maximum numbers of migratory ducks at this latitude.
Meanwhile, goose hunting for Canadas, white-fronted and snow geese plus brant continues. Goose hunting also opened Thanksgiving in Kentucky, but it runs continuously through Feb. 15.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
