Christian County in southwestern Kentucky this year topped former repeat No. 1 Hardin County as the leader in deer harvest.

Kentucky deer hunters can pack away their gear for several months with another hunting year — one with the fourth highest harvest ever — in the books.

The last of the last deer hunting of the year wrapped up this past Monday as lengthy archery and crossbow seasons concluded. Late successes by arrow and bolt launchers added to boost an already-productive hunting year to a total deer harvest of 144,501.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

