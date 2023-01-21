Kentucky deer hunters can pack away their gear for several months with another hunting year — one with the fourth highest harvest ever — in the books.
The last of the last deer hunting of the year wrapped up this past Monday as lengthy archery and crossbow seasons concluded. Late successes by arrow and bolt launchers added to boost an already-productive hunting year to a total deer harvest of 144,501.
That number is up about nine% from the total deer take of the 2021-22 hunting year, 132,328.
To put it in context, the total harvest of the just-completed hunting year exceeded those of seven of the past 10 years. Indeed, it is the fourth largest deer harvest on record.
The 2022-23 deer harvest was up across the board in terms of whitetails taken by specific weaponry, higher in modern firearms, muzzleloader, archery and crossbow results. However, the most emphatic increase seen in the recent year was seen in the results of modern gun hunters.
Youth gun hunts accounted for some, but the 16-day November regular modern firearms season produced a harvest of well more than 100,000 deer. The total modern gun harvest for the year was 104,878, compared to 96,011 last year.
Southwestern Kentucky’s Christian County became the top deer harvest county in the state, supplanting Hardin County, more of a north-central locale, as the most productive whitetail county. Hunters reported taking 3,471 deer in Christian County. Meanwhile, Hardin County, the leader for the past few seasons, dropped to second place with 3,392.
Apparently there is plenty of venison in hunters’ freezer to carry them over the next few months. The next hunting for Kentucky whitetails to restock freezers will come with the beginning of the 2023-24 archery season and the youth/senior crossbow season on the first Saturday of September, Sept. 2.
Kentucky waterfowlers have a week and change to finish out the duck hunting season amid conditions that finally offer wetlands that are, well, rather wet.
After lingering drought conditions affected much of the earlier season hunting, recent frequent and sometimes heavy rainfall has gone far to refill many small water sources that ranged from low to dry altogether.
The lack of water in many normally shallow flooded habitats kept ducks away from places where they typically would have fed.
The renewed rainfall and return of abundant water, however, is proving a mixed blessing. Wildlife managers say the wetter conditions have prompted many ducks in the region to spread over wider areas of habitat to feed. The scattering has put birds in places where they weren’t being seen earlier, but it also takes ducks away from areas of earlier concentrations.
Recent reports indicate abundant ducks in the region, although there certainly are no guarantees that the birds will attend hunters’ decoy spreads when and where they would prefer.
A recent ground count survey at Ballard Wildlife Management Area estimated a presence of 41,725 ducks, the vast majority of them mallards along with a fair sampling of ringneck ducks mixed with other species. Meanwhile, 14,200 snow geese, 9,100 white-fronted geese and a mere 61 Canada geese were reported at Ballard WMA habitats.
Nearby at Boatwright WMA, the duck count was set at 8,137 along with 275 snow geese and, not to be overlooked, 7 Canada geese.
Kentucky’s duck hunting season continues through Jan. 31. Goose hunting overlaps the duck season but continues beyond through Feb. 15.
Waterfowl hunters, anglers and any others on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley during these winter times are encouraged to steer clear of gear placed in select bays to track movements of invasive Asian carp.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources fisheries workers are cooperating with the U.S. Geological Survey to track movements of carp in relation with changing water conditions on the lakes. Information is being gathered with acoustic receivers and water quality sensors that are deployed in bays being studied.
The instruments placed in the study are marked with floating buoys to signal lakes users to avoid the spots. Meanwhile, no public or commercial access is being denied in the bays where the study is taking place.
KDFWR officials say instruments for the study have been or will be placed in Sledd Creek, Pisgah, Smith, Duncan and Sugar bays on Kentucky Lake. On Lake Barkley, study sites include Demumbers, Mammoth Furnace, Honker, Jake Fork and Crooked Creek bays.
It’s not any idle question to wonder about Asian carp travels. Managers say findings about where, when and why the invasive fish move will be used in an effort to help commercial fishermen find and remove them with greater efficiency.
The study is expected to continue into March.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
