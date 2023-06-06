Guilty pleas were recently entered in two homicide cases in McCracken County, according to a news release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
In Commonwealth v. Aerion Jones, the defendant pled guilty to one count of murder and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The charges stemmed from a confrontation in the area of 12th and 13th Streets on Paducah’s Northside where Justin Crabtree was killed by gunshots fired by Jones, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office news release.
It said the gunfire occurred after Crabtree and a friend had given aid to a 16-year-old minor who was apparently lost in the neighborhood, early morning of July 22, 2021. The minor was trying to locate a residence when Crabtree helped her with a ride to the address where Jones and his girlfriend were staying. The news release said that, after dropping the minor off near the residence, Jones confronted Crabtree. After the parties separated, Jones traveled on foot to Crabtree’s house to continue the argument. It was then, outside the view of eyewitnesses, that Crabtree was fatally shot, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Jones will serve 20 years on murder and 10 years on possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced following his plea on May 24, in accordance with the plea agreement.
On June 1, Clayton Hicks pled guilty to an amended charge of first-degree manslaughter, and five counts of wanton endangerment, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On March 11, 2022, Hicks fired multiple shots at a vehicle driven by the girlfriend of the victim, Chris Hill, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
This followed a failed drug buy at Lone Oak Villas Apartments (formerly Fernwood Apartments), according to the news release. Witnesses said the victim, Hill, brandished a gun in the parking lot, after which he was fatally shot in the back with a bullet. Several casings, believed to be from Hicks’ gun, were found at the scene. No evidence was present to show that Hill fired his gun, according to the news release. The vehicle in question had several bullet holes and, at the time of the shooting, was occupied by the victim, his girlfriend and four minor children, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
The plea agreement provides that Hicks will serve 25 years. He will be formally sentenced on July 4 in McCracken Circuit Court, according to the news release.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Walter was the lead prosecutor in both cases.
