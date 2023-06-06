Guilty pleas were recently entered in two homicide cases in McCracken County, according to a news release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

In Commonwealth v. Aerion Jones, the defendant pled guilty to one count of murder and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The charges stemmed from a confrontation in the area of 12th and 13th Streets on Paducah’s Northside where Justin Crabtree was killed by gunshots fired by Jones, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office news release.

