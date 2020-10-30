State and local officials renewed their call for enhanced preventative measures Thursday as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continued to climb at a near-record pace in the Purchase Area and across the commonwealth.
Four Purchase counties — Calloway, Hickman, McCracken and Marshall — are among the 68 Red Zone counties identified by Gov. Andy Beshear that afternoon. Red Zone counties, listed each Thursday, are those with 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
The governor said yesterday’s 1,821 new COVID-19 cases was the third-highest number of new cases ever reported on a single day.
According to figures reported by health departments in the eight-county Purchase Area, the total case count was 4,076 Thursday, with 84 new cases added. At the beginning of October there were approximately 3,000 cases. There have been 75 deaths in the Purchase Area so far.
It took the Purchase Area 125 days to break 1,000 cases, the second thousand took 39 days, the third 37 and for the fourth thousand it took just 22 days. The seven-day rolling average of new cases diagnosed in the Purchase Area was 55.9 yesterday, after hitting an all-time high Wednesday of 56.1.
“This is a type of outbreak where we can’t deny our way out of it, we can’t rationalize our way out of it, we can’t try to find excuses for not following the guidelines,” Beshear said.
Some of the Red Zone reduction recommendations include employers allowing employees to work from home when possible, ordering take-out and avoiding dining in restaurants and bars, prioritizing businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines and refraining from hosting gatherings of any size.
Kent Koster, Purchase Health Department director, said the west Kentucky numbers continue to trend up.
“We’ve seen an increase over the past several days. We have our largest increase Wednesday, where we had I believe 44 cases reported for McCracken County only,” he said. “We’re in the Red Zone so we’re certainly recommending all that the governor and Dr. Stack (with the Kentucky Department for Public Health) are recommending as far as schools going virtual and trying to be at home more.”
According to Koster, some of the lack of compliance with guidelines may be due to “pandemic fatigue.”
“You have a certain group of people who are not going to wear masks and a large group of people who comply and do wear masks,” he said. “We’ve just got to help each other out and strongly promote mask-wearing because it’s proven to help decrease the spread of the virus.
“If you’re not wearing one you’re not doing anything to protect anybody or yourself.”
Koster said there is a likelihood that the spread of the virus will only intensify as the weather gets cooler and people are indoors more.
“We have a lot of things that are going on in the communities where people are letting their guard down and plowing forward, trying to get back to some sort of normalcy,” he said.
“You’ve got Halloween coming up, people are having Halloween parties. I certainly expect to see some sort of increase as it relates to Halloween. There may not be a spike, but I feel any time we have anything that brings large groups of people together it’s going to increase the risk.”
Dr. Ben Thompson, a hospitalist with Baptist Health Paducah, also recognizes people are becoming tired of the restrictions.
“From a clinician’s perspective, I understand the tiredness and fatigue of keep doing what we’re doing, as far as wearing a mask and social distancing,” he said, while continuing to urge compliance.
“I wish there were opportunities for people to come in and see what I see very day. I think if they could suit up and go with me into patients’ rooms and see everything that physicians see and how this virus impacts patients and their loved ones, I think they would understand the cry from physicians to wear their masks.”
Koster recognizes the approaching holidays will also be a concern.
“As far as people having a family Thanksgiving, they’re going to make their own decisions. If you’re going to have it, be smart about it.”
The virus is going to be with us a while, even with a potential vaccine, according to Koster.
“We’re going to be dealing with this for months and months, because even if there’s a vaccine, first of all there’s going to be limited supplies that will be phased in to certain groups and even after that, we’re talking about a larger segment of our population saying even if there is a vaccine, they’re not going to do it,” he said.
“It’s not just a McCracken problem, it’s a state problem. It’s a national problem ... and it’s a world problem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.