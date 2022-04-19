Guests tell how sharing organs saves lives

Donors and donors’ family members spoke at a brief ceremony Monday at Baptist Health Paducah commemorating National Donate Life Month.
Speakers included Christina Ellegood, the sister of Nicole Hadley, a victim of the 1997 Heath High School shooting, and Vanessa Dallas, a Family and Partnership Services Liaison for Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA).
At 10:08 a.m., the hospital joined others statewide in hoisting a Donate Life flag. The time was selected to demonstrate that one organ donor can save up to eight lives.
“Of the 100,000 people waiting for a transplant, 1,000 of those are right here in the state of Kentucky,” Dallas said. “This morning, we not only recognize their strength and courage but also honor the hundreds of Kentucky donors and donor families that selflessly give the give of life and healing through organ, tissue and eye donation.”
Dallas said that there were 180 deceased organ donors in Kentucky in 2021 as well as more than 480 tissue donors and more than 700 cornea donors who restored sight.
Dallas said that one scheduled speaker, Michael Chumbler, was unable to attend the ceremony. His son, Kam, died May 12, 2015, from accidental gunfire.
“I wanted to mention Michael Chumbler and his son Kam, who was an organ donor here at this hospital,” she said. “I have been blessed by this family to get to meet, along with them, some of the recipients of Kam’s organs.
“The one thing that Michael tells me consistently is, ‘I don’t know what I would have done if donation was not an option for us.’ It has helped him to know that part of his son lives on in others and is still doing tremendous good in this world.”
Ellegood’s sister, Nicole Hadley, was one of three students at Heath High School who died on Dec. 1, 1997, when a student shot at other students before the school day began.
“My family was blessed to be able to donate my sister’s organs 24 years ago,” Ellegood said. “She was at this hospital. We lost her at the Heath High School shooting.
“We went through a very traumatic event in the way that we lost her, but we’ve been extremely blessed with the ability to donate her organs and be able to continue telling people about her.”
Ellegood said that Hadley was a blessing to many people when she was alive and continued to be a blessing to people through organ donation.
“Some of her recipients are still alive today,” she said. “Some have passed, but we feel blessed that they were able to spend a few more years with their families because of her donation.
“…It truly helped my family with what we went through, losing her and everything that’s happened since then.”
Jenny Asher gave her kidney to her son, Tyson, on Oct. 9, 2018. He was diagnosed with a kidney disease that February.
“His health declined very rapidly,” she said. “He had to receive dialysis treatments until I was able to donate.”
Asher said there were complications at the start, but since then, Tyson has been in good health.
“He graduated high school with honors,” she said. “He is in college right now, in his third year at the University of Kentucky. To look at him right now, you’d never know that he was ever sick.”
Robin Bedwell related how her brother, Corey Inglish, gave his kidney to their sister, Melanie Grimes.
“My sister began getting sick when she was in middle school,” she said.
“They didn’t really know what was going on with her at the time…and she was diagnosed with lupus nephritis, which attacks her kidneys.
“She battled this disease for many years throughout middle school and her high school years. She eventually just got more sick as time went on.”
Grimes became pregnant when she was in her mid-20s and had a healthy baby girl, despite medical expectations, but in her 30s, her kidneys started shutting down, and the search for a donor began.
“A living donor, a relative, was going to be her best option and best match,” she said. “My brother willingly stepped up to the plate and was a perfect match. They underwent surgery seven years ago. This past Saturday, April 16, was their seven-year anniversary.
“She is doing wonderful. Her kidney is doing fantastic. My brother is doing great, and just living a very long, healthy life, and we are just very thankful.”
For more information about organ, tissue or cornea donation, visit donatelifeky.org or call the main office line for KODA at 1-502-581-9511.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.