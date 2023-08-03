Sandra Guess appeared Wednesday in McCracken County Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference, where a 2024 trial date was set and attorneys discussed the wording of the state’s theft of identity statute.
Guess is facing a felony identity theft charge and up to five years in jail after allegedly creating a fake account in another person’s name and sending an email to the Paducah mayor and city commissioners. A pre-trial conference is planned for January. Her trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 14.
She allegedly sent the email defending her husband, Paducah City Commissioner David Guess. He was temporarily removed from the city commission in January following a misconduct hearing. The misconduct investigation took place after he sent racially insensitive text messages to a city employee. He was reinstated in February after a local judge ruled that the First Amendment protected the content of his texts.
Sandra Guess pled not guilty to the charge in May. She rejected a plea deal that offered a sentence diversion.
Wednesday’s pre-trial conference occurred after attorney Jeremy Ian Smith, who’s representing Sandra Guess, filed a motion related to the constitutionality of the statute under which she was charged. The statute states, “A person is guilty of the theft of the identity of another when he or she knowingly possesses or uses any current or former identifying information of the other person ... with the intent to represent that he or she is the other person for the purpose of commercial or political benefit.”
He argued that because the phrase “political benefit” is not defined by case law, it is unconstitutional. Smith described the term as “not legit whatsoever.”
“No one knows what a political benefit is. I mean, there’s no definition of it in the statutes” and “I can’t give you an example of political benefit because I don’t know what it is,” Smith said.
Commonwealth prosecutor, Michael Stacy, argues that Kentucky law does not explicitly define many terms, and that just because there is not a definition that describes an action does not mean the statute is unconstitutional.
“I don’t see any particular reason why this term is vaguer than any other that we use in our common day-to-day application of law,” Stacy said. He reiterated this point and said, “The law ... requires and demands human interpretation. That’s the whole point of having a jury.”
In addition to this argument, prosecutors clarify that the prohibited behavior of identity theft is clearly established in the statute.
At the end of the hearing, Judge Joe Roark dismissed the defendant’s motion.
“I don’t think that the statute itself and the term ‘political benefit’ is so unknowable that it would render the statute unconstitutional,” he said.
