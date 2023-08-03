Sandra Guess appeared Wednesday in McCracken County Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference, where a 2024 trial date was set and attorneys discussed the wording of the state’s theft of identity statute.

Guess is facing a felony identity theft charge and up to five years in jail after allegedly creating a fake account in another person’s name and sending an email to the Paducah mayor and city commissioners. A pre-trial conference is planned for January. Her trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 14.

